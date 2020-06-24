1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Black staffers, athletes leave Liberty University after Jerry Falwell Jr. tweet

Jerry Falwell Jr. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

At least four Black staff members and four Black athletes have left the evangelical Liberty University in Virginia following a tweet by university president Jerry Falwell Jr. that mocked Gov. Ralph Northam's blackface scandal, AP reports.

Why it matters: Falwell, an ally of President Trump, has drawn criticism for his political positions in the past, including his decision to bring students back to campus in March despite the threat of the coronavirus. But people involved with the university "have become more willing to openly criticize the university’s approach to race and diversity" in recent weeks, according to AP.

  • The news comes amid a national conversation about the legacy of racism in America, spurred by the killing of George Floyd.

The backdrop: In a now-deleted tweet from late May, Falwell wrote that he opposed Northam's mandate for Virginians to wear masks “until I decided to design my own.” Attached to the tweet was a picture of a mask bearing a photo of someone wearing blackface that appeared on Northam’s medical yearbook page, made public last year.

  • 35 of the school's Black alumni denounced Falwell and suggested he step down in a letter sent to him days after the incident, AP reported in early June.
  • Falwell apologized for the tweet a week later: “When I was swinging at the governor, I inadvertently hit some people that love me ... the Liberty African American community.”

The big picture: The percentage of Black students who make up Liberty's resident undergraduate classes dropped from 13% in 2007 to just 5% in 2019, according to internal documents obtained by AP.

  • The people who are leaving the university include a diversity retention director, one basketball player and three football players.

Bethany Allen-EbrahimianZach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
6 mins ago - World

Defense Department produces list of Chinese military-linked companies

The logo of Chinese company Huawei. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

The Defense Department is making public for the first time a list of Chinese companies that are operating in the U.S. and are tied to the Chinese military. The list, obtained by Axios, includes Huawei, Hangzhou Hikvision, China Railway Construction Corporation, and China Telecommunications Corporation.

Why it matters: President Trump has the authority to invoke emergency economic powers, including sanctions, against the twenty companies on the list.

Axios
Updated 21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 9,323,932 — Total deaths: 479,215 — Total recoveries — 4,677,740Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 2,364,874 — Total deaths: 121,662 — Total recoveries: 647,548 — Total tested: 28,065,065Map.
  3. States: Nonprofits and states fight childhood hunger amid pandemic — NY, NJ and CT to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from hotspots.
  4. Public health: The pandemic isn't over yet, despite vaccine optimism — 65% of Americans would rather return to lockdown if cases spike.
  5. Travel: One-third of group of spring breakers on Mexico trip contracted coronavirus.
Ursula Perano
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: USAID staff call out acting administrator for defending aides with anti-LGBT+ pasts

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

An internal revolt is escalating at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), with groups of employees alleging that recent hires of senior officials with records of anti-LGBT+ and anti-Muslim comments have created a hostile work environment.

Driving the news: The employees have requested a meeting with Acting Administrator John Barsa and set out their concerns in a letter to him emailed Monday and obtained by Axios. Among those concerns is that Barsa's lack of consideration for employees who feel targeted is contributing to a toxic climate at the agency.

