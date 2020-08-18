LBGTQ youth face roadblocks to mental health services

LGBTQ youth say a slew of roadblocks prevent them from accessing mental health services, a new report from the Trevor Project says.

The big picture: Cost was by far the biggest barrier, but respondents also cited a stigma surrounding mental health issues, as well as skepticism about whether they could trust a therapist.

By the numbers: 54% of LGBTQ youth said they wanted mental health care in the past year but did not receive it.

The problem was worse among Black (62%), Latinx (62%) and Asian American (60%) respondents.

What we're watching: These responses were mainly collected before the pandemic, but the pandemic hasn't made anyone's lives easier.