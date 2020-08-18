43 mins ago - Health

LBGTQ youth face roadblocks to mental health services

Data: The Trevor Project; Chart: Axios Visuals

LGBTQ youth say a slew of roadblocks prevent them from accessing mental health services, a new report from the Trevor Project says.

The big picture: Cost was by far the biggest barrier, but respondents also cited a stigma surrounding mental health issues, as well as skepticism about whether they could trust a therapist.

By the numbers: 54% of LGBTQ youth said they wanted mental health care in the past year but did not receive it.

  • The problem was worse among Black (62%), Latinx (62%) and Asian American (60%) respondents.

What we're watching: These responses were mainly collected before the pandemic, but the pandemic hasn't made anyone's lives easier.

  • “We expect during COVID-19 ... their struggles are going to increase: increased isolation, increased anxiety, and yet they’re unable to get the care that might be able to help them to thrive and to do better," said Amy Green, the director of research at the Trevor Project.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

DNC dashboard

Aïda Amer/Axios

🗓 What's happening: Former President Bill Clinton, Dr. Jill Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez headline tonight's speeches.

👉 Go deeper: Axios full 2020 convention coverage

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammondMargaret Talev
5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats prioritize racial justice at convention

Eva Longoria introduces a tape of Michelle Obama. Photo: Democratic National Convention via Getty Images

On opening night of their awkward but stirring virtual convention, Democrats prioritized racial justice along with the pandemic and the recession.

Why it matters: On issues, Joe Biden's widest margin over President Trump in a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll is race relations — a 24 point spread.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 a.m. ET: 21,903,341 — Total deaths: 774,379— Total recoveries: 13,903,145Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 a.m. ET: 5,443,162 — Total deaths: 170,548 — Total recoveries: 1,865,580 — Total tests: 68,056,780Map.
  3. Education: Coronavirus forces UNC to abandon in-person classes after one week.
  4. Politics: Nancy Pelosi extends House's remote voting period until Oct. 2 — Democrats see more COVID risk in campaigning
  5. Business: Retailers target coronavirus back-to-school shopping — The Fed is back in focus amid Congress' stimulus impasse.
  6. Health: Birx says she wishes U.S. locked down "like Italy" — "Dental care is rebounding, for now.
  7. Sports: Bubbles strip top seeds of home-team advantage as playoffs begin.
  8. World: New Zealand PM says Trump "patently wrong" about NZ coronavirus cases
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow