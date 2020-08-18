LBGTQ youth face roadblocks to mental health services

LGBTQ youth say a slew of roadblocks prevent them from accessing mental health services, a new report from the Trevor Project says.
The big picture: Cost was by far the biggest barrier, but respondents also cited a stigma surrounding mental health issues, as well as skepticism about whether they could trust a therapist.
By the numbers: 54% of LGBTQ youth said they wanted mental health care in the past year but did not receive it.
- The problem was worse among Black (62%), Latinx (62%) and Asian American (60%) respondents.
What we're watching: These responses were mainly collected before the pandemic, but the pandemic hasn't made anyone's lives easier.
- “We expect during COVID-19 ... their struggles are going to increase: increased isolation, increased anxiety, and yet they’re unable to get the care that might be able to help them to thrive and to do better," said Amy Green, the director of research at the Trevor Project.