In photos: LGBTQ pride parades in New York and around the world

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attends Pride March - WorldPride NYC 2019 on June 30.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo attends WorldPride NYC 2019. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Millions of people packed into New York City's streets for the WorldPride NYC 2019 parade on Sunday, according to Reuters.

Details: This year's event marks the 50th anniversary of the uprising at the Stonewall Inn that sparked the modern LGBTQ movement. Tens of thousands of people attended LGBTQ pride celebrations around the world this weekend, per AP. Here's how they marked the occasion, in photos.

Aerial view of the 41st Gay Pride Parade along the Reforma Avenue in Mexico City on June 29.
The 41st pride parade in Mexico City. Photo: Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images
New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio waves in front of the Stonewall Inn as he takes part in the NYC Pride March as part of World Pride commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising on June 30.
New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio at the NYC Pride March outside the Stonewall Inn. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
The Ukrainian National Guard escorts pride parade participants in Kiev.
The Ukrainian National Guard escorts pride parade participants in Kiev. Photo: Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images
Pride-goers in Paris cool off in a fountain in a bid to beat the searing heat.
Pride-goers in Paris cool off in a fountain in a bid to beat the searing heat. Photo: Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via Getty Images
A dog has been decorated with rainbow color ribbons during a pride parade of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) community in Chennai on June 30.
A dog decorated in rainbow colors during a pride parade in Chennai, India. Photo: Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images
People take a part in Pride Parade in Dublin. Saturday 29 June 2019, Dublin, Ireland.
People take a part in Pride Parade in Dublin. Photo: Szymon Barylski/NurPhoto via Getty Images
People take part in the Milano Pride 2019 in Milan, Italy.
People take part in the Milano Pride 2019 in Italy. Photo: Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Sir Richard Branson, Ginger Minj, Deborah Cox and Billy Porter celebrate Pride.
Sir Richard Branson, Ginger Minj, Deborah Cox and Billy Porter celebrate pride in New York City ahead of Sunday's march there. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Virgin Voyages
A participant holds an umbrella in the rainbow flag colours during the "Skopje Pride" march in downtown Skopje, on June 29.
Downtown Skopje, north Macedonia, which is holding its first ever pride parade. Photo: Robert Atanasovski/AFP/Getty Images
A reveler and a dog take part in the 15th Gay Pride Parade at the Old Town in Panama City on June 29.
At the 15th pride parade in Panama City. Photo: Mauricio Valenzuela/AFP/Getty Images
A reveler takes part in the 19th Gay Pride Parade at downtown Caracas on June 30, 2019.
A reveler at the 19th pride parade in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo: Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images
An LGBTQ party on June 29, 2019 in Seville, Spain.
A pride parade in Seville, Spain. Photo: David Carbajo/Getty Images
Hundreds Of Drag Queens filled the streets for the New York City Drag March.
Hundreds Of Drag Queens attend the New York City Drag March to kick off NYC Pride weekend. Photo: Erik McGregor/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

