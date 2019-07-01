In photos: LGBTQ pride parades in New York and around the world

Millions of people packed into New York City's streets for the WorldPride NYC 2019 parade on Sunday, according to Reuters.
Details: This year's event marks the 50th anniversary of the uprising at the Stonewall Inn that sparked the modern LGBTQ movement. Tens of thousands of people attended LGBTQ pride celebrations around the world this weekend, per AP. Here's how they marked the occasion, in photos.
The 41st pride parade in Mexico City. Photo: Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio at the NYC Pride March outside the Stonewall Inn. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images The Ukrainian National Guard escorts pride parade participants in Kiev. Photo: Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images Pride-goers in Paris cool off in a fountain in a bid to beat the searing heat. Photo: Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via Getty Images A dog decorated in rainbow colors during a pride parade in Chennai, India. Photo: Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images People take a part in Pride Parade in Dublin. Photo: Szymon Barylski/NurPhoto via Getty Images People take part in the Milano Pride 2019 in Italy. Photo: Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto via Getty Images Sir Richard Branson, Ginger Minj, Deborah Cox and Billy Porter celebrate pride in New York City ahead of Sunday's march there. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Virgin Voyages Downtown Skopje, north Macedonia, which is holding its first ever pride parade. Photo: Robert Atanasovski/AFP/Getty Images At the 15th pride parade in Panama City. Photo: Mauricio Valenzuela/AFP/Getty Images A reveler at the 19th pride parade in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo: Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images A pride parade in Seville, Spain. Photo: David Carbajo/Getty Images Hundreds Of Drag Queens attend the New York City Drag March to kick off NYC Pride weekend. Photo: Erik McGregor/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
Go deeper: NYPD: Actions at Stonewall Riots were "discriminatory and oppressive"