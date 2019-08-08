L Brands founder and chairman Les Wexner accused his disgraced former money manager Jeffrey Epstein Wednesday of misappropriating more than $46 million of his fortune, the Wall Street Journal first reported.

Why it matters: Per the WSJ, the allegations by Wexner that Epstein "misappropriated vast sums of money from me and my family" reveal for the first time some of the financial fallout from his relationship with the registered sex offender, who's under indictment for alleged child sex trafficking.