1 hour ago - Economy & Business

LendingClub to buy Radius Bank in $185 million deal

Kia Kokalitcheva

Photo: Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images

LendingClub, an online personal lender, has agreed to buy U.S. digital lender Radius Bank in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $185 million. The deal is expected to close in 12 to 15 months pending regulatory review.

Why it matters: It’s the first time a U.S. fintech company has bought a regulated bank, though a number have attempted to obtain charters. It'll allow the company "to offer new products to its clients, diversify its earnings and reduce or eliminate the use of institutional funding sources," writes CNBC.

Kendall Baker

Gambling operator Penn National buys $163 million stake in Barstool Sports

Photo: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Penn National Gaming has agreed to buy a 36% stake in Barstool Sports for $163 million — a deal that values the company at $450 million.

Why it matters: With the gaming industry rushing to capitalize on the coming online sports betting boom, this deal joins an operator of 41 gambling properties in 19 states with a sports and lifestyle brand focused on young men.

Ina Fried

Judge approves T-Mobile-Sprint merger

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A federal judge allowed the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint to move forward in a Tuesday decision, ruling against a coalition of state attorneys general who fought against the deal.

Why it matters: The deal, announced back in April 2018, reduces the number of national carriers from four to three, but creates a much larger rival to AT&T and Verizon, and was seen as vital for Sprint, which has continued to lose market share during the deal's long approval process.

