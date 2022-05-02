Leisure and hospitality wages keep up with inflation

Data: FRED; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Average compensation is up this year for everyone, but for most workers wage increases are getting erased by record-high inflation.

Not for the lowest-income workers, though. These folks are actually seeing big increases in pay.

The big picture: Total compensation for all workers in the U.S. in Q1 was up 4.5% from last year, according to the Employment Cost Index released Friday. It is a measure of how much employers pay for workers' wages and benefits.

Total comp in the leisure and hospitality sector rose 8.4% year over year.

Flashback: In March 2020, leisure and hospitality workers were absolutely crushed by widespread lockdowns. Millions lost their jobs or showed up to empty bars and restaurants and went home with meager tips.