LeBron James: The ageless wonder

Kendall Baker
Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Data: Basketball Reference; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

After two decades of non-stop media attention, you'd be forgiven for developing LeBron James fatigue and taking "The King" for granted. But I'm begging you: Please don't.

By the numbers: Currently in his 19th NBA season, James is putting up almost identical numbers at age 37 as he was at age 27. It's utterly insane.

  • Age 27 (2011-12): 27.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 53.1% FG, 36.2% 3PT, 77.1% FT, 37.5 minutes
  • Age 37 (2021-22): 28.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 52.8% FG, 37.2% 3PT, 78.5% FT, 36.8 minutes

The big picture: James' longevity is perhaps best illustrated by his annual player efficiency rating (PER), a popular all-in-one statistic that measures per-minute productivity.

  • Outside of his rookie year, James' PER has been between 24.2 and 31.7 every season. He may have peaked at age 24 (31.7 PER), but his decline has been virtually non-existent.
  • James' career PER average is 27.4, which is the second-best mark ever behind Michael Jordan (27.9). His PER this season as one of the NBA's oldest players? 27.5.

Wild stat: James has had four seasons with at least 27.0 PER since turning 30. Only six players in NBA history have had more in their entire careers.

Coming up: James enters tonight's game against the Kings (10pm ET) having scored 25+ points in 11 straight games.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Jan 11, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Trump seeks N.Y. attorney general's recusal from civil investigation

Combination images of New York Attorney General Letitia James and former President Trump. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images; Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Trump and the Trump Organization filed a motion Monday for a preliminary injunction against New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigations into the business, accusing her of "unconstitutional" abuse of process.

Why it matters: Trump is seeking a stay in the civil investigation by James' office into the family business while the outcome of his lawsuit against the attorney general is pending or for James to "recuse herself from involvement in any capacity in the active civil and criminal investigation," according to the filing.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Neil Irwin
26 mins ago - Economy & Business

Inflation hit 7% in December, highest since 1982

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Consumer prices rose faster in 2021 than they had in any 12-month period since 1982, according to December numbers released Wednesday that showed the inflationary surge continued at the end of the year.

  • The Consumer Price Index rose 0.5% in December and 7% for the full year. Even excluding volatile energy and food, those numbers were 0.6% and 5.5%.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump calls GOP politicians who withhold booster status "gutless"

Former President Trump slammed politicians who refuse to reveal whether they have received their COVID vaccine booster shots, calling them "gutless" in an interview with One American News Network.

Driving the news: While Trump did not specifically name anyone, some GOP politicians, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have dodged questions about their booster status.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow