Photo: Ludovic Marin/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
President Trump tweeted on Friday that he and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke over the phone to discuss sending immediate aid to Lebanon following a massive explosion in Beirut this week that killed more than 100 people and injured thousands.
What he's saying: "Had a lengthy discussion this morning with President Macron of France concerning numerous subjects, but in particular the catastrophic event which took place in Beirut, Lebanon..." Trump tweeted.
- "...At 3pm this afternoon, spoke to President Aoun of Lebanon to inform him that 3 large aircraft are on the way, loaded up with Medical Supplies, Food and Water. Also, First Responders, Technicians, Doctors, and Nurses on the way..."
- "...We will be having a conference call on Sunday with President Macron, leaders of Lebanon, and leaders from various other parts of the world. Everyone wants to help!"
The big picture: Macron walked through the blast-damaged streets of Beirut on Thursday, promising to deliver a "new political pact" for Lebanon. It appeared he was the first national leader to visit residents of the capital city's hard-hit neighborhoods.
- The French leader announced that his country would spearhead efforts to raise relief funds for Lebanon. France has already sent three plane's worth of medical supplies to Beirut, per Politico.