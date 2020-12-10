Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister charged over Beirut explosion

A helicopter puts out a fire at the scene of the explosion at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

A Lebanese prosecutor on Thursday filed charges against caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab and three former ministers for negligence leading to over 200 deaths in the deadly explosion at Beirut's port in August, AP reports.

The state of play: Diab, who became prime minister last January, resigned in August after the explosion, but has stayed on in a caretaker role as the country has failed to form a new government.

  • Judge Fadi Sawwan also charged former Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil and former Public Works Ministers Ghazi Zeiter and Youssef Fenianos.
  • The explosion, which was caused by an ignition at a warehouse that had been storing 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, killed at least 200 people and injured 6,500, leveling much of the city of Beirut in the process.

Go deeper: How 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate were stranded in Beirut

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - World

EU releases "no-deal" contingency plan as Brexit cliff looms

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Wednesday. Photo: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The European Commission published a series of contingency measures on Thursday to ensure that basic air and road connectivity are maintained in the increasingly likely event that a free trade agreement is not reached with the U.K. by the end of the Brexit transition period.

Why it matters: It's the surest sign yet that the U.K. is headed for a cliff-edge Brexit on Dec. 31, coming one day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels and failed to make progress on major sticking points.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ina FriedAshley Gold
3 hours ago - Technology

Pornhub's tighter rules may not be enough, experts say

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Pornhub tightened its rules around violent and underage content this week. Those changes are a good start, experts say, but they won't be sufficient to combat a growing problem of non-consensual videos.

Why it matters: The New York Times story, by Nick Kristof, reported that Pornhub's vast user-generated content library contains plenty of revenge porn and videos with underage participants. It also details the harm that being on Pornhub can cause for people whose videos were posted without their consent.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sam BakerAndrew Witherspoon
3 hours ago - Health

Middle America is still racking up a ton of new coronavirus cases

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project, Census Bureau; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The Midwest and Great Plains regions, parts of which have already struggled with overwhelmed hospitals, continue to lead the U.S. with the densest concentration of coronavirus cases.

The big picture: With winter approaching — and widespread vaccination still several months away — the virus is spreading with dangerous ease.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow