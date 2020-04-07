Leading in a Time of Crisis

On Friday morning, Axios hosted a virtual event on how business and government leaders can work together for social good in the midst of a global pandemic.

Axios Co-founder & CEO Jim VandeHei discussed how companies are adapting to the current state of affairs with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and how businesses can prioritize their employees with Edelman Global CEO Richard Edelman.

Mark Cuban on the opportunities that this moment presents: "This is a complete reset. All those things you were wondering about...We have a chance to go into America 2.0."

Mark Cuban on the possibility of restarting the NBA season this year: "I hope so. I really do. But again, the NBA will put safety first...I'm hopeful, let's just put it that way."

Richard Edelman on the responsibility of companies in this moment of crisis: "Companies have to speak up now because they're the most trusted sources of information...Brands are expected to say how they're helping to solve the problem and what they're doing to help employees specifically keep their jobs."

VandeHei and Axios cities correspondent Kim Hart honed in on the impact of this crisis on city leaders, and how they're communicating and collaborating with other cities and the governors of their respective states.

Kim Hart on what cities are focusing on at this moment: "A pandemic was never something that was really on their list. They're trying to figure out not only how to keep their people safe, but also afloat economically."

Kim Hart on how mayors are learning from other leaders: "[Mayors] are relying on text message chains...on fairly regular conference calls just to check in with city leaders of other cities of comparable sizes to see what have they learned, what are their lessons...it also comes down to how they're working with state governors."

