Report: 460 tons of lead burned during Notre Dame fire, posing public health risk

The fire that consumed the Notre Dame Cathedral this April subjected the public, including schools, day care centers and parks in Paris to "alarming levels lead," according to a report from the New York Times.

The impact: Children under 6 and pregnant women are most vulnerable to lead contamination since it can interfere with the development of the nervous system and lead to cognitive problems. The NYT found that more than 6,000 children under the age of 6 live within half a mile of the cathedral.