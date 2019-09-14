Report: 460 tons of lead burned during Notre Dame fire, posing public health risk

The fire that consumed the Notre Dame Cathedral this April subjected the public, including schools, day care centers and parks in Paris to "alarming levels lead," according to a report from the New York Times.
The impact: Children under 6 and pregnant women are most vulnerable to lead contamination since it can interfere with the development of the nervous system and lead to cognitive problems. The NYT found that more than 6,000 children under the age of 6 live within half a mile of the cathedral.
- French officials ordered their first lead test a month after the fire, even though they understood lead exposure could be an issue within 48 hours of the fire, according to the Times. They waited 4 months to decontaminate the area around Notre Dame as children attended school.
The big picture: Public concern over lead contamination has increased since French authorities failed to fully share the results of lead contamination tests, says the Times.
- "They thought that they would protect people by not communicating about the lead issue,” Anne Souyris, the city's deputy mayor in charge of health said, per the Times.
- "Their delays and denials have opened the authorities to accusations that they put reconstruction of the cathedral" above the health of thousands of people, per the Times.
Tests found levels of lead dust above French standards near at least 18 day care centers, preschools and primary schools.
- Schools opened this month in Paris for the new academic year, but some private schools remained closed over fear of lead contamination.
- The Regional Health Agency didn't confirm there was lead contamination until May 9.
- 8.5% of 400 children tested had levels of lead above French regulations, per the Times.
