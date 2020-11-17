Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

There's little sign of worsening layoffs so far

Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The out-of-control coronavirus outbreak has pushed cities and states to reinstate economic restrictions.

The state of play: That hasn’t translated into another round of widespread laid-off workers, according to the newest installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index — but in a sign of what may be to come, it found a slight upturn in the number of workers that said they were temporarily furloughed or laid off.

  • And 8% of those surveyed said their employer shut down business completely — the biggest share since August.

What they’re saying: The “data points are more indicating the direction of something, more than saying the economy has screeched to a halt,” says Chris Jackson, SVP of public affairs at Ipsos.

The bottom line: The labor market is being monitored for signs of a backsliding recovery amid the coast-to-coast surge in COVID-19 infections and renewed lockdowns.

Jeff Tracy
5 mins ago - Sports

The NCAA eyes an Indianapolis bubble for March Madness

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The NCAA announced Monday that it will consolidate March Madness to a single city in 2021, likely Indianapolis.

Why it matters: The NCAA lost $375 million when it canceled March Madness this past spring, and with COVID-19 surging heading into the winter, utilizing a bubble could be the only way to successfully complete the event.

Courtenay Brown
52 mins ago - Economy & Business

Vaccine hopes are powering Wall Street

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Here’s one thing Wall Street investors can say that other Americans can’t: Things are looking really good.

Why it matters: The backdrop is the worst rate of coronavirus infections since the pandemic began. But that’s no match for a prospective vaccine down the line, which adds to already favorable conditions for investors.

Sara FischerMike Allen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The race to out-Fox Fox News

Newsmax's Greg Kelly compared President Trump to Rocky Balboa on Monday night. Screenshot: Newsmax

A new class of conservative outlets and networks is racing to capture the attention of disgruntled Trump voters, who feel abandoned by traditional news companies and censored by social media.

Why it matters: Fox News, for years, has been criticized for polarizing coverage. Now, there’s a race unfolding among several conservative outlets who don’t think Fox is pro-Trump enough.

