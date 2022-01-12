Sign up for our daily briefing

Lawmakers ask IOC to prove Chinese companies making uniforms are not using forced labor

Ivana Saric

The stage for awarding ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo: Han Haidan/China News Service via Getty Images

A bipartisan group of lawmakers sent a letter Wednesday to International Olympic Committee president President Thomas Bach asking him to justify the IOC's ties with two Chinese companies that use cotton produced in Xinjiang.

Why it matters: The letter from the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) notes that "there is a worrisome possibility that IOC personnel or others attending the 2022 Olympic Games will be wearing clothing contaminated by forced labor.”

Of note: Congress recently passed and President Biden signed a bill banning all imports from the Chinese region of Xinjiang unless there is clear evidence they were not made with forced labor.

The big picture: The Chinese government has been accused of carrying out genocide against Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

  • The letter says hat Xinjiang cotton "is synonymous with forced labor and the systematic repression that takes place there."
  • The letter is signed by CECC chair Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and co-chair Rep. James P. McGovern (D-MA), as well as ranking member Christopher Smith (R-NJ).

State of play: The letter notes that sportwear company Anta Sports and textiles company Hengyuanxiang Group (HYX Group) both continue to use cotton produced in Xinjiang.

  • The letter cites reporting from Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian and Shawna Chen that the IOC had contracted HYX Group to supply uniforms for IOC members and staff during the Games, and that HYX had given the IOC a "certificate of origin" stating that the cotton used came from outside China.
  • Now, the lawmakers have asked the IOC to make the "certificate of origin" given to them by HYX Group public.
  • They also asked that the IOC to "explain the assurances" they received from Anta Sports that their products are not made with forced labor, and to explain why the IOC found those assurances reliable.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
13 mins ago - World

China hosts string of Gulf officials in sign of growing influence

Wang Yi (right) greets Faisal bin Farhan on Jan. 10. Photo: Ji Chunpeng/Xinhua via Getty

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain and the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council are all visiting China this week for talks on boosting trade and security cooperation.

Why it matters: The flurry of visits by Gulf officials is part of China’s push for deeper involvement in the Middle East. For Beijing, the Gulf in particular is key to its energy supply and increasingly to its geopolitical influence.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
1 hour ago - World

Ahead of Iran deal decision, White House to "focus the fire on Trump"

Jen Psaki briefs the press as Jake Sullivan looks on. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

With the Iran nuclear talks reaching a critical moment, the White House plans to focus much of its public messaging in the coming weeks on attacking former President Donald Trump for leaving the 2015 deal, two sources briefed on the White House plans told me.

Why it matters: The Biden administration thinks it's now just a matter of weeks before the critical decision point: Either a deal will be reached and the U.S. will return to the nuclear deal or talks will break down and the administration will move to put more pressure on Iran, the sources said.

Erin Doherty
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

IRS "in crisis," government watchdog says

The seal of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) hangs on a podium during an event at the agency's headquarters in Washington, D.C., on July 1, 2019. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Internal Revenue Service began the last filing season with a backlog of 11.7 million returns from 2020, and the 2019 returns were not cleared until June 2021, according to a new report by the National Taxpayer Advocate.

Why it matters: "During 2021, tens of millions of taxpayers were forced to wait extraordinarily long periods of time for the IRS to process their tax returns, issue their refunds, and address their correspondence," wrote national taxpayer advocate Erin Collins, adding that "the IRS is in crisis."

