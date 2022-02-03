More than 7,000 Latinos held elected office in 2021, a 75% increase since 2oo1, a report by the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) found.

The big picture: Although that's a record-high number of Latinos in 0ffice, they are still less than 2% of elected officials nationwide — but roughly 18% of the population.

Zoom in: New York and California saw the largest growth in elected Latinos, but over half of all Latinos in office live in California and Texas, according to the report.

Latinos make up less than 10% of the U.S. House of Representatives, and there are six Latinos in the U.S. Senate.

Chuck Rocha, a Democratic strategist working to boost Latino candidates, blamed the dearth on the lack of access to funding.

Rocha also told Axios having more Latino campaign advisers and consultants will improve candidates' standings, especially in Hispanic communities.

What they're saying: "The 2020 election once again showed us that Latino voters are politically and ideologically diverse," Arturo Vargas, CEO of NALEO, tells Axios Latino.

"This reality highlights the opportunities for both parties to make further and new inroads with Latino communities by uplifting the wide variety of Latino candidates."

But Latinos in statewide and national offices are mostly Democrats.

What to watch: Nearly 30 Latino candidates have announced their bid for federal and state-level office in the 2022 election cycle.

Latinos are running for governor this year in Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Texas, Maryland, Massachusetts and Oregon. Michelle Luján Grisham, the nation's first Democratic Latina governor, is running for re-election in New Mexico.

"There is an enthusiasm and an energy that keeps building up in the Latino community with each election year because our people want to have a voice in our government," Nathalie Rayes, CEO of Latino Victory Fund, told Axios.

