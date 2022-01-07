Sign up for our daily briefing

Latinos turn to gig jobs

Marina E. Franco (Noticias Telemundo)
Expand chart
Data: Pew Research Center; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Latinos have turned in greater numbers than other groups to gig jobs, driving, delivering, or running errands and shopping for others, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

Why it matters: Workers in app-based jobs are at greater risk of exposure to COVID-19, while gig and delivery workers tend to get low pay and no benefits.

Details: Along with Black workers, Latinos were also more likely to have two or more types of gig jobs at a time, per the survey conducted in August.

  • Of non-white platform workers polled by Pew, 59% said they were concerned about getting coronavirus due to their jobs, compared to 38% of white non-Hispanic gig workers.
  • Most of the gig workers polled by Pew said that, overall, their experience with app-based work has been positive.

Yes, but: Of U.S. Latinos doing contract and gig work, 72% have said that they would much prefer a permanent job, the highest number among population groups polled by McKinsey in 2021.

  • These workers were also almost twice as likely to say they couldn't afford health insurance as gig workers.

Go deeper

Emily PeckCourtenay Brown
Updated Jan 4, 2022 - Economy & Business

A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November

Expand chart
Correction: This chart was changed to show leisure and hospitality was the industry with a 6.4% quit rate, not health care and social assistance. Data: BLS; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November, according to government data released Tuesday morning.

Why it matters: The numbers, from the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, are the latest sign that the job market is red hot for workers, particularly for employees in lower-wage industries.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Neil IrwinCourtenay Brown
Updated 4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Jobs need workers

Source: BLS; Chart: Axios Visuals

America's job recovery hit another hiccup last month.

  • Good news: Nearly everybody who wants a job is getting one.
  • Bad news: The number of people who want a job isn't rising very fast.

Why it matters: A shortage of workers is holding back job creation and America's recovery from the pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
9 hours ago - Economy & Business

Tech is finally killing long lines

Illustration: Megan Robinson/Axios

Startups and big corporations alike are releasing technology to put long lines online.

Why it matters: Standing in lines has always been a hassle, but the pandemic has made lines longer, slower and even dangerous. Now many of those lines are going virtual.

Go deeper (2 min. read)

