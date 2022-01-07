Latinos have turned in greater numbers than other groups to gig jobs, driving, delivering, or running errands and shopping for others, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

Why it matters: Workers in app-based jobs are at greater risk of exposure to COVID-19, while gig and delivery workers tend to get low pay and no benefits.

Details: Along with Black workers, Latinos were also more likely to have two or more types of gig jobs at a time, per the survey conducted in August.

Of non-white platform workers polled by Pew, 59% said they were concerned about getting coronavirus due to their jobs, compared to 38% of white non-Hispanic gig workers.

Most of the gig workers polled by Pew said that, overall, their experience with app-based work has been positive.

Yes, but: Of U.S. Latinos doing contract and gig work, 72% have said that they would much prefer a permanent job, the highest number among population groups polled by McKinsey in 2021.