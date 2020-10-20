1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Voting rights activist: 800,000 Latino citizens turn 18 every year

Lydia Camarillo, president of the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project, said at an Axios virtual event on Tuesday that 800,000 Latino citizens turn 18 every year, meaning that there could be more than 3 million new registered voters in four years — not including naturalized citizens.

The big picture: The 2020 election marks the first time in history that Latinos will be the largest minority ethnic or racial group in the electorate, with 32 million eligible voters.

What they're saying: "It's important to note that Latinos live in the competitive states, whether it's Iowa, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio and of course Florida, and let's not forget Arizona and Texas," Camarillo told Axios' Alexi McCammond.

  • "I think that the Latino electorate can be the deciding factor in this election — in partnership with other groups like the Black community, the Muslim community, Asian American community and progressives. They will decide the election."

Watch: A conversation on America's voting barriers

Axios hosted a virtual event taking a look at barriers to voting across the country, featuring Southwest Voter Registration Education Project President Lydia Camarillo, U.S. Election Assistance Commission Chairman Benjamin Hovland, Florida Rights Restoration Coalition President Desmond Meade and "The West Wing" actors Janel Moloney and Richard Schiff.

We unpacked voting restrictions and disenfranchisement that factor into the 2020 elections as well as our nation's historic barriers to people based on race as part of our Hard Truths series.

What early voting can (and can't) tell us about the election

Adapted from TargetSmart. (Battleground states include Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.) Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Democratic strategists think the early numbers show a 2020 electorate that's bigger, younger and more diverse than in 2016 — and not just shifting forward votes that would have otherwise arrived on Election Day.

The big picture: Early voting data signals strong Democratic enthusiasm in key battleground states. But strategists in both parties say Republicans could still overtake that advantage with a surge of in-person turnout on Election Day.

Axios-Ipsos poll: Voters of color worry about militias, arrests

Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Note: ±2.6% margin of error; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Fears that armed militias, police or COVID-19 await them at the polls are disproportionately shaping how Americans of color think about in-person voting, according to an Ipsos poll for Axios.

Why it matters: Participation by voters of color could decide whether President Trump or Joe Biden wins, and whether Democrats take control of both chambers of Congress.

