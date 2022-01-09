Sign up for our daily briefing

Latino children log more excess screen time, study finds

Marina E. Franco (Noticias Telemundo)

A remote learning platform used in Miami during 2020. Photo: Jayme Gershen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Children of color spent more extra time in front of a screen than their white peers during the first year of the pandemic, according to a study published in JAMA Pediatrics.

Why it matters: More screen time has been associated with weight gain, “greater exposure to food advertising” and binge eating, as well as increased stress, per the study.

  • Those factors could worsen health outcomes for children of color, who already face systemic health barriers such as lower insurance rates, higher obesity rates and less access to preventive medicine.

What they found: Non-educational screen time doubled for teenagers from an average of 3.8 daily hours before the pandemic to 7.7 hours daily, per the study.

  • That daily average was considerably higher for Black (10 hours) and Hispanic (8.7 hours) kids.
  • The study’s authors suggest that’s due to a “lack of financial resources to do other kinds of activities or lack of access to safe outdoor spaces.”
  • Asian and white non-Hispanic kids had an average of 6.8 hours.
  • Most of that screen time was spent on streaming, video games and web browsing.

Don’t forget: While the non-educational screen time rose for the groups, many Black and Latino children also suffered educational setbacks from a lack of connectivity to the internet and not having access to computers and tablets for online classes during the pandemic.

Hans NicholsZachary Basu
46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Sullivan seeks advice from Russia hawks ahead of talks on Ukraine

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan enters the White House Briefing Room in December. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A group of Russia experts urged National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to send more arms to the Ukrainians when he spoke with them ahead of this week’s high-stakes diplomatic meetings with Russian officials, participants told Axios.

Why it matters: By soliciting advice from the hawkish pockets in the foreign policy establishment, including those who served under former President Trump, the Biden administration is considering all options while weighing how to discourage Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine — and punish him if he does.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Nathan Bomey, author of Closer
Updated 47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Food inflation bites Biden

President Biden holds a virtual meeting with farmers and ranchers. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Rising food prices are bedeviling the Biden administration, fueling consumers’ concerns about inflation and prompting the president to target the meatpacking industry.

Why it matters: American families are fretting over food prices, which rose 6.1% from November 2020 to November 2021, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Dems on Manchin: “Like negotiating via Etch A Sketch”

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

President Biden, Democratic leaders and their emissaries are trying to convince Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to pass a sweeping federal elections bill with a menu of filibuster alternatives. The problem is speaking with him is "like negotiating via Etch A Sketch," sources with direct knowledge of his recent meetings tell Axios.

Why it matters: The president and his top legislative allies see the bill — Manchin's own Freedom to Vote Act — as key to thwarting Republican-led changes at the state and local levels and preserving their chances in this fall's midterm elections.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow