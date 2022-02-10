Sign up for our daily briefing

Latina curators disrupt the art world

Marina E. Franco (Noticias Telemundo for Axios)

From left, Latina curators Margaret Salazar-Porzio, Elizabeth Ferrer and E. Carmen Ramos. Photo Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photos: Smithsonian, National Gallery of Art, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Latina curators are making their mark in America's most prominent art museums.

Why it matters: They are highlighting the voices of artists who have long been excluded from the art scene.

Driving the news: A new exhibit at the Denver Art Museum co-curated by art historian Terezita Romo is the first centered on La Malinche, a multilingual Indigenous woman who left a complicated legacy after interpreting for Hernán Cortés and giving birth to the Spanish conquistador's son.

Latina and Latino curators and art historians have founded and led important Hispanic institutions in the past, but lately they have also been making strides at mainstream cultural organizations.

  • E. Carmen Ramos was designated chief curator and conservation officer at the National Gallery of Art last year, the first person of color and woman in that role.
  • Guerrero was promoted to associate curator at the Whitney Museum of Art in July. She’s organizing upcoming exhibitions from Puerto Rican artists and performance artist Martine Gutierrez.
  • Ferrer, curator of contemporary art at the arts and media nonprofit BRIC, published “Latinx Photography in the United States: A Visual History” last year.
  • It’s the first overview of its kind, profiling over 80 photographers and delving into their aesthetic similarities through the centuries.

Ramos tells Axios Latino she’s optimistic as more people of Latin descent are getting major roles at cultural institutions “to create change from within.”

  • But she adds: “We are not near parity.”
  • 80% of the leadership in American art museums — curators, directors or education program heads — was white non-Hispanic in 2019, a survey shows.

The intrigue: NYU professor Arlene Dávila lays out how creators and artists of Latino origins have been waysided in the book “Latinx Art: Artists/Markets/Politics.”

  • Works from established Latin American artists smash records in auctions or are centerpieces at fairs, which creates the impression that most Latin art gets recognition, Dávila writes.
  • Yet pieces from younger and lesser known Latinos in the U.S. are institutionally ignored, Dávila says.

What to watch: The upcoming National Museum of the American Latino could bridge the gap, experts like Dávila say.

  • Cuban-American Jorge Zamanillo was named the museum’s permanent director on Friday.

What they're saying: "Latinx art is for everyone,” Ramos says, adding that artists' “work and ideas help us understand our world and society, past and present.”

  • Cultural institutions “need to realize that our sense of reality or what is important is incomplete without Latinx representation”.

Matt PhillipsNeil Irwin
Updated 21 mins ago - Economy & Business

Inflation hits fresh 40-year high

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

A lot of hopes are riding on inflation easing in 2022. That sure didn't happen in January, however.

  • The 0.6% rise in the Consumer Price Index last month undermines the idea, which the Biden administration and the Federal Reserve have been betting on, that inflation will remain contained to a handful of industries and fade with time.
Zachary Basu
1 hour ago - World

Russia begins massive military exercises in Belarus and Black Sea

Russia's S-400 missile defense system at the Brestky training ground in Belarus. Photo: Russian Defense Ministry / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russia and Belarus launched their largest joint military exercises ever on Thursday, a day after six Russian warships arrived in Crimea for naval drills that Ukraine says will paralyze commercial shipping in the Black Sea.

Why it matters: U.S. officials believe that Russia may use the exercises inside Belarus as cover to attack Ukraine from the north. Ukraine's foreign minister slammed the Black Sea maneuvers as "unprecedented" and a tactic of Russia's "hybrid war" designed to blockade Ukraine's southern ports.

Mike Allen, author of AM
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Haberman book: Flushed papers found clogging Trump WH toilet

Cover: Penguin Press

While President Trump was in office, staff in the White House residence periodically discovered wads of printed paper clogging a toilet — and believed the president had flushed pieces of paper, Maggie Haberman scoops in her forthcoming book, "Confidence Man."

Why it matters: The revelation by Haberman, whose coverage as a New York Times White House correspondent was followed obsessively by Trump, adds a vivid new dimension to his lapses in preserving government documents. Axios was provided an exclusive first look at some of her reporting.

