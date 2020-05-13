25 mins ago - Sports

Las Vegas Raiders ride early ticket sales bump

Since last Thursday's NFL schedule release, the Las Vegas Raiders have enjoyed immense success in the ticket sales department.

By the numbers: According to data from SeatGeek, the Raiders are not only the top-selling team, but also boast by far the highest average ticket price ($622), roughly 30% higher than the second-place Seahawks ($439).

  • Three of the top five selling games on SeatGeek are Raiders home games against the Saints (Week 2), Bills (Week 4) and Chiefs (Week 10).
  • StubHub, meanwhile, says the Raiders are the second-best selling team on their platform, trailing only the Cowboys. Last season they ranked 16th.

The big picture: Fan interest tends to spike when a team arrives in a new city, but even with that taken into account, the Raiders have sold more tickets than many in the industry expected, given the uncertainty surrounding the NFL season.

  • Maybe it's the combination of newfound confidence in refund policies and a desire to envision a football-filled fall after months of no sports. Or, maybe people just really like Vegas.

Looking ahead: This is inarguably great news for the Raiders, the NFL and the city of Las Vegas, but that hardly means we're out of the woods yet.

  • If these games are canceled or fanless, the cascade of refunds involving teams, third-party platforms, buyers and sellers won't be pretty.
  • Plus, the percentage of Raiders' tickets sold to visiting fans is likely higher than any other team (who doesn't want to plan a Vegas trip around a football game?), meaning the hospitality industry will also suffer.

