Lara Trump campaigns with far-right GOP House nominee Laura Loomer

Lara Trump. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
President Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump on Tuesday campaigned in Florida alongside far-right Republican congressional candidate Laura Loomer.
Why it matters: Loomer is a self-described "proud Islamophobe" who was banned from Facebook and Twitter after criticizing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and making anti-Muslim comments.
- She won the GOP House primary in Florida's 21st district last month and is now running in the left-leaning district against Democratic incumbent Rep. Lois Frankel, who is expected to easily win re-election.
- Trump campaign spokesperson Courtney Parella tweeted photos of Loomer and Trump standing with volunteers.
- The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The big picture: Loomer is among a number of far-right GOP congressional candidates who have won primaries this year, including supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory.
- President Trump last month congratulated Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon supporter, after she won a Republican primary in Georgia.