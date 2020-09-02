32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Lara Trump campaigns with far-right GOP House nominee Laura Loomer

Lara Trump. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump on Tuesday campaigned in Florida alongside far-right Republican congressional candidate Laura Loomer.

Why it matters: Loomer is a self-described "proud Islamophobe" who was banned from Facebook and Twitter after criticizing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and making anti-Muslim comments.

  • She won the GOP House primary in Florida's 21st district last month and is now running in the left-leaning district against Democratic incumbent Rep. Lois Frankel, who is expected to easily win re-election.
  • Trump campaign spokesperson Courtney Parella tweeted photos of Loomer and Trump standing with volunteers.
  • The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The big picture: Loomer is among a number of far-right GOP congressional candidates who have won primaries this year, including supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

  • President Trump last month congratulated Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon supporter, after she won a Republican primary in Georgia.

Orion Rummler
6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Commission on Presidential Debates announces moderators

Photo: Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Mandel Ngan/AFP

The Commission on Presidential Debates on Wednesday announced that the moderators for the general election debates will include Fox News' Chris Wallace, USA Today's Susan Page, C-SPAN's Steve Scully and NBC News' Kristen Welker.

What to watch: It's a wild card how President Trump will react to the moderator list, but he has previously been a harsh critic of Chris Wallace.

Jacob Knutson
27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign says it raised record-breaking $364.5 million in August

Joe Biden in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 31. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign, the Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising committees together raised $364.5 million in the month of August, his campaign announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The total is believed to be the most ever raised by a presidential candidate in a single month, likely driven in part by Biden's announcement on Aug. 11 that he had tapped Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate, according to the New York Times.

Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden to visit Kenosha on Thursday

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, plan to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday, where they will hold a "community meeting" to "bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face" before making a local stop in the city, his campaign announced.

Why it matters: The visit will come two days after President Trump made a trip to Kenosha against the wishes of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) to tour damage from the violent protests that erupted after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Trump spent much of his Tuesday visit defending law enforcement and attacking "left-wing violence."

