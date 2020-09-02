Lara Trump campaigns with far-right GOP House nominee Laura Loomer

President Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump on Tuesday campaigned in Florida alongside far-right Republican congressional candidate Laura Loomer.

Why it matters: Loomer is a self-described "proud Islamophobe" who was banned from Facebook and Twitter after criticizing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and making anti-Muslim comments.

She won the GOP House primary in Florida's 21st district last month and is now running in the left-leaning district against Democratic incumbent Rep. Lois Frankel, who is expected to easily win re-election.

Trump campaign spokesperson Courtney Parella tweeted photos of Loomer and Trump standing with volunteers.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The big picture: Loomer is among a number of far-right GOP congressional candidates who have won primaries this year, including supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory.