2 hours ago - Health

The coronavirus is pinching labs

Bob Herman

Lab capacity has not increased as much as hoped. Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Commercial labs are in a precarious financial position, as the overwhelming demand for coronavirus tests is not close to making up the revenue of other tests that aren't being ordered.

Why it matters: Commercial labs are anchoring coronavirus testing, and testing remains paramount to mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.

By the numbers: The U.S. is testing about 150,000 people a day, but that testing capacity has barely expanded in April.

  • Hospitals have partially stymied the effort to increase capacity, Nature reported.
  • Large commercial labs, like Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp, also have major backlogs that have slowed test results.

What they're saying: The surging coronavirus demand is pinching them at a time when other revenue is drying up.

  • "During the last two weeks of March, volumes declined in excess of 40% inclusive of COVID-19 testing," Quest said in a financial filing.
  • The second quarter, which runs from April through June, will be "the worst quarter in lab history," analysts at Robert W. Baird & Co. said in an investor note.
  • Labs continue to call for their own bailout so they can ramp up testing. They didn't get one in the most recent stimulus package.

Yes, but: Labs won other sought-after policies, like deferred Medicare cuts, and billions of lab dollars have been squandered on stock buybacks.

  • Quest has repurchased $3.1 billion of its own stock since 2013, and LabCorp's stock buybacks have totaled $1.5 billion since 2015. Both companies also have a combined $2 billion remaining for stock buybacks.

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates: WHO says returning to normal too soon will undermine sacrifices

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Europeans and Americans are desperate to move beyond the worst of the coronavirus crisis and return to something approximating normal, but the World Health Organization is cautioning that moving too fast will undermine the sacrifices made so far.

The big picture: COVID-19 has killed over 94,800 people and infected more than 1.5 million globally as of Thursday, per Johns Hopkins data. The United States, the United Kingdom and France are in the eye of the storm, while Turkey has seen a sharp rise in new cases.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 12 hours ago - Health
Rebecca FalconerOrion RummlerMarisa Fernandez

U.S. coronavirus updates: Single-day death toll slows, stays under 2,000

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

For the past two days, the coronavirus has killed more than 2,000 people in the U.S. within 24 hour periods. But on Thursday, the single-day death toll did not exceed 2,000, per per Johns Hopkins data.

Where it stands: Roughly 16 million Americans have filed for jobless benefits over the past three weeks due to the pandemic's growing economic repercussions. Here's how to understand the scale of American job decimation.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 10 hours ago - Health
Bob Herman

Hospitals are starting to get their coronavirus cash infusion

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

The federal government is sending $64 billion to hospitals, post-acute facilities and other medical providers to help cope with the coronavirus fallout.

Yes, but: Even though more funding is coming, safety net and rural hospitals fear they are getting a raw deal from the way some of the money is being distributed.

Go deeperArrowApr 9, 2020 - Health