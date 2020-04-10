Commercial labs are in a precarious financial position, as the overwhelming demand for coronavirus tests is not close to making up the revenue of other tests that aren't being ordered.

Why it matters: Commercial labs are anchoring coronavirus testing, and testing remains paramount to mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.

By the numbers: The U.S. is testing about 150,000 people a day, but that testing capacity has barely expanded in April.

Hospitals have partially stymied the effort to increase capacity, Nature reported.

Large commercial labs, like Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp, also have major backlogs that have slowed test results.

What they're saying: The surging coronavirus demand is pinching them at a time when other revenue is drying up.

"During the last two weeks of March, volumes declined in excess of 40% inclusive of COVID-19 testing," Quest said in a financial filing.

The second quarter, which runs from April through June, will be "the worst quarter in lab history," analysts at Robert W. Baird & Co. said in an investor note.

Labs continue to call for their own bailout so they can ramp up testing. They didn't get one in the most recent stimulus package.

Yes, but: Labs won other sought-after policies, like deferred Medicare cuts, and billions of lab dollars have been squandered on stock buybacks.