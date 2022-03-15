Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Now you can go for a swim and don’t even have to leave your hotel room.

What’s happening: The Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel has a private, full-size pool … inside the 2,777-square-foot Proper Pool Suite, the Los Angeles Times reports.

“And it’s much bigger than the one on the roof shared by all guests,” the Times says.

Of note: The 96-year-old building, which is located about six blocks away from the former Staples Arena, was renovated and opened as a hotel in 2021.

Reality check: Pricing is not listed on the hotel's website. But a less-than-half-as-big corner suite is $2,149 per night for a three-night stay on Memorial Day weekend, so you get the picture.