2 L.A. County sheriff’s deputies critically wounded in shooting

Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were critically wounded in a shooting after being "ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle" in Compton, California, Saturday, the department tweeted.

Details: Police are looking for the gunman, who "opened fire without warning or provocation," per the department. Sheriff Alex Villanueva told a news briefing one of the deputies is a 31-year-old mother and the other is a 24-year-old man, both of whom graduated from the sheriff’s academy 14 months ago. They had undergone surgery for multiple gunshot wounds, he added. President Trump, who's due to visit Sacramento, California, Monday retweeted video of the shooting with the comment, "Animals that must be hit hard!"

Louisiana governor declares state of emergency over Tropical Storm Sally

A screenshot of Tropical Storm Sally, which was packing 40 mph winds after forming in the Gulf of Mexico near Florida on Saturday. Photo: National Hurricane Center/Twitter.

Tropical Storm Sally formed Saturday off Florida's coast in the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Why it matters: The 18th named storm of 2020's Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Monday. A hurricane watch is in effect from Grand Isle, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border, per the NHC. Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Laura, which Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said killed 28 people last month.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 28,650,588 — Total deaths: 918,796 — Total recoveries: 19,322,144Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 6,482,583 — Total deaths: 193,670 — Total recoveries: 2,434,658 — Total tests: 88,048,386Map
  3. Politics: Trump health appointees reportedly interfered with CDC COVID-19 reports.
  4. Health: AstraZeneca to resume vaccine trials Fauci warns U.S. won't return to normal until "well into 2021."
  5. Sports: College football's fall of uncertainty.
  6. Media: We're numb to the coronavirus — How partisan media influences natural disaster response.
West Coast fires kill more than two dozen as Oregon braces for "mass fatality event"

A burned vehicle sits in front of a home destroyed in the North Complex fire in Berry Creek, California. Photo: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The known death toll from fires raging along the West Coast climbed to more than two dozen on Saturday, per AP, as officials in Oregon warned of a "mass fatality event."

The state of play: At least six deaths were reported in Oregon, 20 in California, and one in Washington state, but the death tolls are expected to rise sharply in coming days.

