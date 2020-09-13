2 L.A. County sheriff’s deputies critically wounded in shooting

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were critically wounded in a shooting after being "ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle" in Compton, California, Saturday, the department tweeted.

Details: Police are looking for the gunman, who "opened fire without warning or provocation," per the department. Sheriff Alex Villanueva told a news briefing one of the deputies is a 31-year-old mother and the other is a 24-year-old man, both of whom graduated from the sheriff’s academy 14 months ago. They had undergone surgery for multiple gunshot wounds, he added. President Trump, who's due to visit Sacramento, California, Monday retweeted video of the shooting with the comment, "Animals that must be hit hard!"

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.