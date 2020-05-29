2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Forbes says Kylie Jenner isn't a billionaire, alleges she lied about cosmetic company's revenue

Kylie Jenner at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo: Toni Anne Barson/WireImage via Getty Images

Forbes Magazine revoked its declaration that Kylie Jenner is a billionaire on Friday, accusing the social media influencer of inflating her income from her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, as part of a "web of lies."

Why it matters: The accusations undermine the integrity of the entire Kardashian-Jenner business empire, while calling into question the real value of a brand versus its perceived value on social media. They also highlight the murkiness of the heavily under-regulated influencer economy.

  • The FTC has begun to call out influencers for false commercialization, but former FTC officials have conceded to Axios that the agency is widely under-resourced when regulating these matters — and has heavily relied on social media platforms to regulate the influencer economy.

By the numbers: Jenner sold 51% of her brand to beauty company Coty in a deal that valued Jenner's company at $1.2 billion in January. But after looking at Coty's public filings over the past six months, Forbes concluded the company is smaller than the family had led media outlets to think.

  • Forbes says Coty's filings indicated Jenner's business only generated about $125 million in 2018, far lower than the $360 million it had led Forbes to believe.
  • Jenner's representatives told Forbes the media personality's skincare line had $100 million in revenue in its first month and a half in 2019, but filings showed it was on track for $25 million in sales from its launch in May through the end of that year.

What they're saying: "The business was never that big to begin with, and the Jenners have lied about it every year since 2016 — including having their accountant draft tax returns with false numbers — to help juice Forbes’ estimates of Kylie’s earnings and net worth," Forbes' Chase Peterson-Withorn and Madeline Berg wrote.

  • "While we can’t prove that those documents were fake (though it’s likely), it’s clear that Kylie’s camp has been lying."

The bottom line: Forbes says that a more realistic assessment of her net worth puts it "just under $900 million" — still a huge number despite the exaggerations about her company's size and the resultant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on its business.

Axios
43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Police officer in George Floyd killing arrested

A protester with a sign with George Floyd's last words. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer involved in the killing of George Floyd, was taken into custody Friday by Minnesota's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, according to the Star Tribune's Briana Bierschbach.

The state of play: Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said that there was no additional charging information yet, as that decision is in the jurisdiction of the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scott Rosenberg
58 mins ago - Technology

Trump forces fateful choices on Twitter and Facebook

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President Trump's war with Twitter is confronting social media platforms with a hard dilemma: whether to take fuller responsibility for what people say on their services, or to step back and assume a more quasi-governmental role.

The big picture: Facebook is trying to be more like a government committing to impartiality and protecting free speech and building mechanisms for arbitration. Twitter, pushed by Trump's inflammatory messages, is opting to more aggressively enforce conduct rules on its private property, like a mall owner enforcing rules inside the gates.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 5,851,494 — Total deaths: 362,238 — Total recoveries — 2,445,181Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 1,729,185 — Total deaths: 101,706 — Total recoveries: 399,991 — Total tested: 15,646,041Map.
  3. 2020: North Carolina asks RNC if convention will honor Trump's wish for no masks or social distancing.
  4. Public health: Hydroxychloroquine prescription fills exploded in March —How the U.S. might distribute a vaccine.
  5. Transportation: National mobility keeps rising as more states reopen economies.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Saying goodbye to U.S. megacities.
