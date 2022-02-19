U.S. embassy in Ukraine says Russia is "propagating violence" in territory it controls

Sign up for our daily briefing
A view of the U.S. embassy in Kyiv on Ukraine on Feb. 15. Photo: Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The U.S. embassy in Ukraine said Saturday that Russia is "propagating violence in territory they control and attempting to blame Ukraine."
Driving the news: "The world is united in its condemnation of Russia’s cynical and transparent provocations. We all know who the aggressor is - Russia," the embassy wrote in a tweet on Saturday.
State of play: U.S. officials have warned that Russia is preparing to manufacture a pretext for an invasion and that it could take the form of a fabricated escalation in territory controlled by separatists, Axios' Zachary Basu reports.
- There were more than 1,500 ceasefire violations in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions on Friday, which is a massive uptick, according to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's monitoring mission in Ukraine.
- The foreign ministers of Group of Seven countries on Saturday warned that the uptick in ceasefire violations "could be used as a pretext for possible military escalation."
- "Russia must use its influence over the self-proclaimed republics to exercise restraint and de-escalate," the G7 leaders said in a joint statement.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with the number of ceasefire violations as reported by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the joint statement from G7 leaders.