U.S. embassy in Ukraine says Russia is "propagating violence" in territory it controls

Erin Doherty

A view of the U.S. embassy in Kyiv on Ukraine on Feb. 15. Photo: Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The U.S. embassy in Ukraine said Saturday that Russia is "propagating violence in territory they control and attempting to blame Ukraine."

Driving the news: "The world is united in its condemnation of Russia’s cynical and transparent provocations. We all know who the aggressor is - Russia," the embassy wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

State of play: U.S. officials have warned that Russia is preparing to manufacture a pretext for an invasion and that it could take the form of a fabricated escalation in territory controlled by separatists, Axios' Zachary Basu reports.

  • There were more than 1,500 ceasefire violations in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions on Friday, which is a massive uptick, according to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's monitoring mission in Ukraine.
  • The foreign ministers of Group of Seven countries on Saturday warned that the uptick in ceasefire violations "could be used as a pretext for possible military escalation."
  • "Russia must use its influence over the self-proclaimed republics to exercise restraint and de-escalate," the G7 leaders said in a joint statement.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with the number of ceasefire violations as reported by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the joint statement from G7 leaders.

Zachary Basu
Updated 1 hour ago - World

Ukraine's president criticizes Western "appeasement" of Putin's aggression

Photo: Thomas Kienzle/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a searing criticism of Western inaction against Russian aggression on Saturday, arguing that Ukraine has acted as a "shield" for the past eight years and that Europe's security architecture has utterly failed.

Why it matters: Zelensky's closely watched address to the Munich Security Conference came just one day after President Biden warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine, and that he plans to target Kyiv.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
Updated 1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Child care squeeze fuels Great Resignation

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

There's a gender gap in the Great Resignation, with women quitting their jobs at higher rates than men.

Between the lines: That gender gap is widest in the states with the most child care disruptions, according to a new report from the payroll company Gusto.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

  1. Health: America's rapid — yet unequal — pandemic off-ramp — COVID cases plummet all across the U.S. — Health workers weigh their options.
  2. Vaccines: New York delays booster-shot mandate for health care workers — CDC study: COVID vaccination during pregnancy protects infants.
  3. Politics: CDC lowers pandemic travel warning for cruise ships — Biden administration requests $30 billion for COVID response.
  4. States: California first state in U.S. to outline COVID endemic phase plan — Virginia Governor signs bill ending school mask mandates.
  5. World: The Winter Olympics' COVID strategy worked pretty well — Canadian police arrest over 100 people in trucker protests — U.S. to spend $250 million in vaccine support to African countries — BTS to perform in South Korea amid COVID surge.
  6. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow