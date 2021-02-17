Kum & Go CEO Tanner Krause wants to normalize mental health in 2021

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Photo courtesy Kum & Go
For Kum & Go CEO Tanner Krause, 2020 was "the hardest year of [his] life," with incredible hardships both personally and professionally.
Why it matters: Krause told Linh that he wants to use his own research and experiences with mental health to make employee well-being a top priority for his 5,000-person organization.
The backdrop: Four people were shot and killed at a Kum & Go in Springfield, Mo., on March 15 — the worst tragedy to happen in the company's 61-year history.
- The event rattled Krause and his perception of the world, and just two days later, Iowa announced statewide shutdowns due to COVID-19.
- "It was really, really hard, and I've never felt that level of depression before," he said. "Just trying to show up for everyone else in my life was difficult."
What happened: Krause had sought out weekly appointments with a West Des Moines therapist in 2019 after a succession of life changes. That decision helped him process 2020's challenges — and he still attends therapy today.
- "I don't know how I would have done without that kind of support," he said.
The state of play: Krause is using his own experience to make policy changes to help support the mental health of Kum & Go employees, including:
- Extending full-time employment to 2,000 part-time workers.
- Giving PTO and paid bereavement to all employees.
- Requiring higher-ups to educate themselves on workplace environment. (They're currently reading "The Fearless Organization" by Amy Edmonson.)
The results: Kum & Go is experiencing the highest employee-retention in its history, according to Krause.
The bottom line, per Krause: "I hope that we can continue to have these conversations, and that people are motivated to seek professional help and understand that it's not just for people with extreme disorders."
Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that last year's shooting at a Kum & Go took place in Springfield, Missouri (not Illinois).
This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.