Minnesotans can expect a new Kris Lindahl billboard

If you were sick of seeing Kris Lindahl's outstretched arms on billboards, some relief is coming.

Driving the news: Lindahl, head of Kris Lindahl Real Estate, is switching out the roughly 600 billboards in Minnesota and western Wisconsin with those arms, replacing them with a new design of his image in caricature form.

The intrigue: Lindahl is aware that a "very small percentage" of people hate his billboards and tell him so on social media.

"When you put yourself out there like that not everyone's going to love everything that you do," Lindahl told Axios.

"What I always believe is right is just being noticed. As long as we're being noticed, that means that more people are going to our website, which means that our clients and customers get to benefit from all of that additional exposure."

Getting noticed is the same reason he is making the change. The arms billboard design, launched in 2017, was getting old and unnoticed, he said.

The bottom line: Lindahl said the billboards have helped grow his company to nearly 300 real estate agents that did 2,000 transactions in 2020.