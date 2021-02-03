Sign up for our daily briefing

Kraft Heinz in talks to sell Planters to maker of Skippy peanut butter

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Kraft Heinz (Nasdaq: KHC) is in talks to sell its Planters snack unit to Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) for around $3 billion, per the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: This would merge the salted peanuts purveyor with the maker of Skippy peanut butters, creating a conglomerate to torment school lunch proctors everywhere.

The bottom line: "At the beginning of the pandemic, sales of pantry staples surged, giving a jolt to classics that had fallen out of favor with consumers. But as that demand wanes, deal making in the sector has picked up, with companies back to retooling their portfolios to meet changing tastes," the Journal writes.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
6 mins ago - World

Blinken wants Iran team with range of views on nuclear deal

Malley (L) in negotiations with the Iranians in Vienna in 2015. Photo: Siamek Ebrahimi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Secretary of State Tony Blinken has asked newly appointed Iran envoy Rob Malley to form a negotiating team made up of diplomats and experts with a range of views on the path forward with Iran, U.S. officials tell me.

Why it matters: Those instructions indicate the Biden administration is attempting to avoid groupthink when drafting its policies on Iran, while also signaling to critics that a diversity of views will be taken into consideration.

Sara FischerOriana Gonzalez
35 mins ago - Economy & Business

Netflix leads 2021 Golden Globe nominations in film and TV

British actress Olivia Colman shows off her 2020 Golden Globe for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in "The Crown." The Netflix drama picked up six nominations this year. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Netflix has dominated the 2021 Golden Globes, with 35% of all nominations. Its hit shows "The Crown" and "Mank" lead the contenders list.

Why it matters: The nominations speak to Netflix's growing power and prominence in Hollywood. Streaming companies in general have started to dominate entertainment, putting traditional Hollywood studios and TV networks on notice.

Kadia Goba
36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment manager fleshes out case against Trump

Rep. Jamie Raskin as House managers delivered their impeachment article. Photo: Melina Mara/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The Democrats' lead impeachment manager said Wednesday former President Trump's role in inciting the Capitol siege was the "worst presidential offense in the history of the republic," and the evidence against him is "airtight."

Why it matters: While Democrats say there is a direct cause and effect between Trump addressing a crowd of supporters that later broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6, some Republicans have fallen back on procedural defenses. The impeachment managers hope specific, graphic and voluminous evidence will create public pressure to convict the former president.

