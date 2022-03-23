Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The U.S. battery cell developer KORE Power has acquired Vermont-based storage developer Northern Reliability.

Why it matters: The U.S. is among the world's top battery producers, with 59 GWh of commissioned production capacity in 2020 vs. China's 568 GWh, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

This combination gives KORE an integrated manufacturing capability that the company says is unique in the U.S.

The details: KORE Solutions will be a new division within KORE Power, serving as a "full-service storage integrator."

Of note: KORE Power last summer announced plans to build a 1 million square foot manufacturing facility in Arizona, with 12 gigawatt hours (GWh) of production capacity.

Groundbreaking is set for "the coming months," the company said.

Go deeper: KORE Power is among U.S. energy and climate tech manufacturers that have pushed for policies that would boost domestic manufacturing.

"We need to support battery manufacturing the same way we support other critical industries, which is every year," KORE Power's vice president for government relations, Jason Knapp, told Politico last spring.

"If you’re shipping product from China, there’s tariffs on that product," Bellows tells Axios. "It’s all about supply chain. KORE does a really wonderful job of getting their supply chain and enhancing those relationships."

What they're saying: "It’s very difficult to get product right now, and partnering with a company as good as KORE … made a lot of sense for us to just make this move together" Northern Reliability president Jay Bellows, who will become president of newly formed KORE Solutions, tells Axios.