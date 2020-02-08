2 hours ago - Sports

NTSB: No evidence of engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

The Jan. 26 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Byrant, his daughter Gianna, the pilot and six other passengers was likely not the result of engine failure, according to a preliminary investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The state of play: Though the exact cause of the crash remains unknown, the NTSB notes low visibility was a significant factor in the cause of the crash. Investigators noted the worsening weather conditions multiple times in the 11-page update. The helicopter created a 2-foot deep, 25-by-15-foot crater. A full report about the exact cause of the crash could take more than a year, per the Washington Post.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

Vanessa Bryant breaks her silence on the deaths of Kobe and Gianna

Kobe Bryant and his daughter in a mural. Photo: Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant said she was "completely devastated" by the sudden loss of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and her daughter Gianna in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Driving the news: LeBron James and other stars have paid tribute to the NBA legend, Vanessa Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter on Instagram since both Kobe and Gianna were killed in a California helicopter crash on Sunday.

Go deeperArrowJan 30, 2020
Ursula Perano

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna among 9 dead in helicopter crash

Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, died in a helicopter crash over Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The big picture: A Philadelphia native, Bryant won five NBA championships and made 18 All-Star teams. He retired following the 2015–2016 season and is widely recognized as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. The Lakers retired both of his jerseys — numbers 8 and 24 — following his departure.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Jan 27, 2020
Ursula Perano

NBA postpones Lakers vs. Clippers game following Bryant family deaths

Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images.

The NBA announced Monday that it will postpone Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers out of respect for the loss of Gianna and Kobe Bryant.

The big picture: Bryant hosted a 20-year career with the Lakers. The Staples Center, where the Lakers play and where the game is set to be hosted, has become a mourning ground for his followers following the tragic helicopter crash Sunday that took his and his daughter Gianna's life, in addition to seven others. The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

Go deeper:

Keep ReadingArrowJan 28, 2020