NTSB: No evidence of engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

The Jan. 26 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Byrant, his daughter Gianna, the pilot and six other passengers was likely not the result of engine failure, according to a preliminary investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The state of play: Though the exact cause of the crash remains unknown, the NTSB notes low visibility was a significant factor in the cause of the crash. Investigators noted the worsening weather conditions multiple times in the 11-page update. The helicopter created a 2-foot deep, 25-by-15-foot crater. A full report about the exact cause of the crash could take more than a year, per the Washington Post.

