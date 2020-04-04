22 mins ago - Sports

Kobe Bryant to be elected into Basketball Hall of Fame

Orion Rummler

A mural of Kobe Bryant at Auto Club Speedway on Feb. 29 in Fontana, California. Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

NBA star Kobe Bryant will be inducted into the 2020 class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, per a Saturday announcement.

The big picture: Bryant’s selection comes nearly 3 months after his death in a helicopter crash. The announcement would normally take place at the NCAA's Final Four weekend, but the tournament was cancelled due to the novel coronavirus.

Driving the news: The 2020 Hall of Fame class also includes WNBA champion and Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings and coaches Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton and Rudy Tomjanovich.

Go deeper: Coronavirus causes delay in WNBA season and training camps

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

March Madness games to be played without fans due to coronavirus

Photo: Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments will be played without fans, NCAA president Mark Emmert announced in a statement Wednesday.

Why it matters: The shock announcement comes days before Selection Sunday will kick off March Madness, one of the most highly anticipated sporting events of the year. The World Health Organization announced Wednesday that it classified the novel coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic.

Go deeperArrowMar 11, 2020 - Health
Axios

NCAA cancels March Madness tournament due to coronavirus

Photo: Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The NCAA announced Thursday that it will cancel its annual men's and women's Division I basketball tournaments, set to begin with Selection Sunday on March 15, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: March Madness is a cultural phenomenon and one of the biggest sporting events in America. The NCAA was initially planning to play games without fans, but faced pressure to cancel after top-ranked teams Duke and University of Kansas suspended all athletic activities.

Go deeperArrowMar 12, 2020 - Sports
Kendall Baker

LeBron still wears the crown after win over Clippers

Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

LeBron James led the Lakers to season-defining wins over the NBA-best Bucks and rival Clippers this weekend, all while playing lockdown defense on reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard — the two strongest challengers to his throne in recent years.

Why it matters: James' weekend statement may have changed the course of the MVP race, which Antetokounmpo — who will miss at least two games with a sprained knee — has been heavily favored to win for months.

Go deeperArrowMar 9, 2020 - Sports