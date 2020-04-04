Kobe Bryant to be elected into Basketball Hall of Fame

NBA star Kobe Bryant will be inducted into the 2020 class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, per a Saturday announcement.

The big picture: Bryant’s selection comes nearly 3 months after his death in a helicopter crash. The announcement would normally take place at the NCAA's Final Four weekend, but the tournament was cancelled due to the novel coronavirus.

Driving the news: The 2020 Hall of Fame class also includes WNBA champion and Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings and coaches Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton and Rudy Tomjanovich.

