35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Klobuchar praises Romney while pointing to Buttigieg's inexperience

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar went after Mayor Pete Buttigieg, one the top contenders at the Iowa caucuses, during Friday's Democratic debate when he tried to criticize the other candidates for having Washington establishment experience.

What Klobuchar is saying: Klobuchar focused on the difficult choices Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Doug Jones (D-Al.) made during President Trump's impeachment proceedings. She closed by saying "I think having some experience is a good thing."

Sen. Bernie Sanders also praised Romney for his actions saying, Republican senators "knew that Donald Trump is a cheat. But they didn't have the guts — with the exception of Romney— to vote against him. That is a saddest."

Watch Klobuchar:

"We had a moment the last few weeks, Mayor, and that moment was these impeachment hearings. There was a lot of courage that you saw from only a few people. There was courage from Doug Jones our friend from Alabama who took that tough vote. There was courage from Mitt Romney who took a very, very difficult vote. There was courage -- as I read today -- about Lieutenant Colonel Vindman being escorted out of the White House. What he did took courage."
"But what you said Pete as you were campaigning through Iowa as three of us were jurors in the impeachment hearing, you said it was exhausting to watch and that you wanted to turn the channel and watch cartoons."
"It is easy to go after Washington, because that's a popular thing to do...It is much harder to lead and much harder to take those difficult positions because I think going after every single thing that people do because it's popular to say and makes you look like a cool newcomer, I just -- I don't think that's what people want right now. 
"We have a newcomer in the White House, and look where it got us. I think having some experience is a good thing."

