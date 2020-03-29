24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Klobuchar on coronavirus: "The hardest thing is this is such a lonely disease"

Ursula Perano

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), whose husband has tested positive for the coronavirus, said on CNN Sunday that the hardest part of her experience is that it is "such a lonely disease."

Why it matters: Even for those who have not tested positive, the coronavirus pandemic is having a significant impact on Americans’ mental and emotional health, according to polling from Axios and Ipsos.

  • Klobuchar, like many others with family members who have tested positive, said that she has not seen her husband for two weeks and has been staying with fellow Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (D-Minn.) while he recovers at home.

What she's saying:

"You can't go see your loved one. You can't hold their hand. You can't give a hug to their health care providers who are there every day. All you can do is talk to them on the phone. And I think it's something we'll deal with — everyone will — as it goes on.
I think every single person in America is going to have a friend or a family member who they want to reach out to, and we all know that they can't, including in assisted livings with our seniors, because they can just spread the disease."
— Amy Klobuchar

Jacob Knutson

Amy Klobuchar's husband released from hospital after coronavirus treatment

Sen. Amy Klobuchar with her husband, John Bessler, and daughter, Abigail Bessler, on the campaign trail in 2019. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) announced Monday that her husband, John Bessler, has been released from the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

The latest: "Thanks to all who sent kind words and prayers for my husband John," Klobuchar said in a statement. "He has coronavirus and has been in the hospital for pneumonia and low oxygen. He took a good turn, was just released and is now recovering at home. Thanks to those who cared for him and for all front line health care workers."

Jacob Knutson

Cuomo: 6,000 mental health professionals providing free services

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference Wednesday that 6,175 mental health professionals have volunteered to help people cope with the emotional stress from the coronavirus pandemic through free online services.

Why it matters: Nine in 10 Americans are concerned about the coronavirus and half are worried about their jobs and ability to pay the bills, according to the latest Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index. 43% of Americans surveyed said their emotional well-being has declined in the past week.

Rebecca Falconer

Amy Klobuchar cancels rally as protesters disrupt event

Amy Klobuchar speaks during a Feb. 29 rally in Richmond, Virginia. Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) canceled a campaign rally in St. Louis Park in her home state Sunday night after it was disrupted by protesters shouting "Black Lives Matter" and "Free Myon" at the event.

The big picture: The protest was "in support of Myon Burrell, convicted of killing a teenager several years ago, for which he maintains his innocence," CBS Minnesota journalist Jeff Wagner notes. "Klobuchar was the county attorney during Burrell's first trial." Klobuchar's campaign manager Justin Buoen told reporters he's "very disappointed about what happened tonight."

