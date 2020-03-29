Klobuchar on coronavirus: "The hardest thing is this is such a lonely disease"

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), whose husband has tested positive for the coronavirus, said on CNN Sunday that the hardest part of her experience is that it is "such a lonely disease."

Why it matters: Even for those who have not tested positive, the coronavirus pandemic is having a significant impact on Americans’ mental and emotional health, according to polling from Axios and Ipsos.

Klobuchar, like many others with family members who have tested positive, said that she has not seen her husband for two weeks and has been staying with fellow Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (D-Minn.) while he recovers at home.

What she's saying:

"You can't go see your loved one. You can't hold their hand. You can't give a hug to their health care providers who are there every day. All you can do is talk to them on the phone. And I think it's something we'll deal with — everyone will — as it goes on.

I think every single person in America is going to have a friend or a family member who they want to reach out to, and we all know that they can't, including in assisted livings with our seniors, because they can just spread the disease."

— Amy Klobuchar

