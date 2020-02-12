Klobuchar's campaign says it raised $2.5M in 4 hours after New Hampshire polls closed

Amy Klobuchar's campaign on Tuesday said it raised $2.5 million in four hours after New Hampshire polls closed and the Minnesota senator cemented her third-place finish.

Why it matters: The donations demonstrate how momentum from Friday's strong debate performance led into a strong electoral performance to boost her campaign.

What they're saying: "This campaign is about grit. My story, like so many of yours, is about resilience. And while mine is nothing compared to many across this country, understand that I know you and I will fight for you," Klobuchar tweeted Tuesday.

"Team Amy redefined grit, and tonight’s results proved that our grassroots support continues to surge!" Justin Buoen, Klobuchar's campaign manager, tweeted Tuesday.

The big picture: Klobuchar's campaign raised $11.4 million in all of Q4 2019, while Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign raised $25 million in January alone.

Former mayor Pete Buttigieg's campaign said it raised $24.7 million in Q4.

Go deeper: