Klobuchar's campaign says it raised $2.5M in 4 hours after New Hampshire polls closed

Jacob Knutson

Photo: Preston Ehrler/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Amy Klobuchar's campaign on Tuesday said it raised $2.5 million in four hours after New Hampshire polls closed and the Minnesota senator cemented her third-place finish.

Why it matters: The donations demonstrate how momentum from Friday's strong debate performance led into a strong electoral performance to boost her campaign.

What they're saying: "This campaign is about grit. My story, like so many of yours, is about resilience. And while mine is nothing compared to many across this country, understand that I know you and I will fight for you," Klobuchar tweeted Tuesday.

  • "Team Amy redefined grit, and tonight’s results proved that our grassroots support continues to surge!" Justin Buoen, Klobuchar's campaign manager, tweeted Tuesday.

The big picture: Klobuchar's campaign raised $11.4 million in all of Q4 2019, while Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign raised $25 million in January alone.

  • Former mayor Pete Buttigieg's campaign said it raised $24.7 million in Q4.

Alexi McCammond

What to watch in New Hampshire

Klobuchar waves to supporters at a polling location in Manchester. Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

MANCHESTER, N.H. —  After the mess and delays of Iowa, Democrats are looking to tonight's presidential primary for some clarity as to whether Bernie Sanders emerges as a clear frontrunner — or whether this remains a crowded field through Super Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's unlikely that Pete Buttigieg pulls off a surprise victory, but if he's a close second to the Vermont senator with the regional advantage, that would be a huge boost for the 38-year-old former mayor of a town around 100,000 whose prospects skyrocketed after his performance in Iowa.

Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Ursula Perano

Amy Klobuchar: Bernie Sanders shouldn't "be leading the ticket"

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said on "Meet the Press" Sunday that she will support the Democratic nominee but that Sen. Bernie Sanders should not be "leading the ticket."

What they're saying: "I think Senator Sanders' idea of kicking 149 million Americans off their current health insurance in four years is wrong. That's why I don't think he should be leading the ticket. I think I should be leading the ticket because my ideas are much more in sync with bold ways of getting things done," Klobuchar argued.

Jan 26, 2020
Ursula Perano

Biden and Warren disappoint in New Hampshire primary

Biden: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images. Warren: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to finish in fifth place in the New Hampshire Democratic primary, AP projects, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren in 4th.

Why it matters: The 2020 race has long been a four-way fight that includes Sens. Bernie Sanders and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg. But Sen. Amy Klobuchar has been inching upward.

11 hours ago - Politics & Policy