Klobuchar's campaign says it raised $2.5M in 4 hours after New Hampshire polls closed
Photo: Preston Ehrler/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Amy Klobuchar's campaign on Tuesday said it raised $2.5 million in four hours after New Hampshire polls closed and the Minnesota senator cemented her third-place finish.
Why it matters: The donations demonstrate how momentum from Friday's strong debate performance led into a strong electoral performance to boost her campaign.
What they're saying: "This campaign is about grit. My story, like so many of yours, is about resilience. And while mine is nothing compared to many across this country, understand that I know you and I will fight for you," Klobuchar tweeted Tuesday.
- "Team Amy redefined grit, and tonight’s results proved that our grassroots support continues to surge!" Justin Buoen, Klobuchar's campaign manager, tweeted Tuesday.
The big picture: Klobuchar's campaign raised $11.4 million in all of Q4 2019, while Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign raised $25 million in January alone.
- Former mayor Pete Buttigieg's campaign said it raised $24.7 million in Q4.
