Last KKK bomber convicted of 1963 Birmingham church attack dies

The 16th Street Baptist Church, site of the September 15, 1963, bombing in Birmingham, Ala., in July 2018. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

The last surviving Ku Klux Klansmen who bombed a predominately Black church in Birmingham, Ala., in 1963, killing four girls, died from natural causes while serving a life sentence, Gov. Kay Ivey announced on Friday.

Why it matters, per AP: The bombing exposed "the depths of hatred by white supremacists as Birmingham integrated its public schools" and served as a tipping point in the Civil Rights Movement.

Details: The bombing, carried out by Thomas Edwin Blanton Jr. and three other men, killed the girls and injured more than 20 other people inside the church, according to the FBI.

What he's saying: “Let us never forget that Sunday morning in September of 1963 and the four young ladies whose lives ended far too soon, but let us continue taking steps forward to heal, do better and honor those who sacrificed everything for Alabama and our nation to be a home of opportunity for all," Ivey said in a statement.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 9,679,764 — Total deaths: 491,095 — Total recoveries — 4,879,856Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m ET: 2,444,483 — Total deaths: 124,732 — Total recoveries: 663,562 — Total tested: 29,207,820Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci says all states remain "vulnerable" if outbreaks persist.
  4. States: Texas Gov. Abbott orders all bars to close due to coronavirus surge — Florida reports massive single-day increase of 9,000 coronavirus cases.
  5. 🏀Sports: 16 NBA players test positive for coronavirus.
Fauci says all states remain "vulnerable" if outbreaks persist

Coronavirus outbreaks in the South and West still pose a risk for more spread even in the states steadily mitigating cases, NIAID director Anthony Fauci stressed at a White House coronavirus task force press briefing on Friday.

Why it matters: This week, California, Florida and Texas have all seen more than 5,000 new cases each day, a first for any state other than New York since the pandemic was declared.

Unilever says it will stop buying ads on Facebook, Twitter in 2020

Photo by Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Unilever, one of the biggest advertisers in the country, said Friday that it will no longer buy ads on Facebook properties nor on Twitter, citing both companies' policies on content moderation.

Why it matters: It's by far the biggest advertiser to yank its ads from Facebook amid the quickly growing boycott of Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram. It's also the first brand to extend its boycott to Facebook rival Twitter, signaling trouble to come for that platform.

