Kinzinger "not confident" Meadows handed over everything to Jan. 6 panel

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said Sunday he's "not confident" former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows handed over all relevant documents to the Jan. 6 committee.

What he's saying: "No, I'm not convinced he's handed over everything to us, and that's why it's in the [Department of Justice's] hands now, whether to prosecute him for contempt," Kinzinger told CBS' "Face the Nation".

"He was cooperating with us for a little bit, and then in attempt to make Donald Trump happy he stopped cooperating," Kinzinger added. "We gave him plenty of space to come back to resume that — he has not."

"[H]e's waived executive privilege a thousand times by presenting us what he's already has."

"He has contempt not just for Congress — for his old institution of Congress, and thereby for the American people. I hope DOJ does the right thing, and I hope we get all the information that — it's not Congress — that the American people deserve ... The American people deserve these answers."

— Rep. Adam Kinzinger on "Face the Nation"

Context: The materials Meadows did hand over to the Jan. 6 committee included texts that revealed Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, urged Meadows to overturn the 2020 election results.

After Meadows stopped working with the committee, the House voted to hold him in contempt.

Go deeper: