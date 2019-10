Why it matters: Kardashian, one of the world's most recognizable reality TV stars, has the influence to propel cases into the national spotlight. She has 62 million Twitter followers, and has used her show, "Keeping up with the Kardashians," to highlight some of the cases she's supported, such as the case of Alice Marie Johnson.

She's previously spoken about the criminal justice system with President Trump, and has helped commute other inmates' sentences.

Context: Kardashian is now advocating on behalf of Rodney Reed, who has been in prison for 21 years for murder.