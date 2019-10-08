Kim Kardashian wants to help Greta Thunberg's social media presence

Kim Kardashian told Reuters Tuesday that she'd like to help teen climate activist Greta Thunberg's parents manage the 16-year-old's social media presence because "speaking on a big platform invites a lot of different opinions and personalities."
Why it matters: The reality TV star has proven herself to be an effective political navigator in the Trump administration, helping to free over a dozen inmates in 2019 and bringing rapper A$AP Rocky's detention in Sweden to President Trump's attention. Thunberg has more than 10 million followers between her Instagram and Twitter accounts while Kardashian has nearly 150 million on Instagram alone.