Kim Kardashian wants to help Greta Thunberg's social media presence

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and reality TV star Kim Kardashian
Greta Thunberg and Kim Kardashian. Photos: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian told Reuters Tuesday that she'd like to help teen climate activist Greta Thunberg's parents manage the 16-year-old's social media presence because "speaking on a big platform invites a lot of different opinions and personalities."

Why it matters: The reality TV star has proven herself to be an effective political navigator in the Trump administration, helping to free over a dozen inmates in 2019 and bringing rapper A$AP Rocky's detention in Sweden to President Trump's attention. Thunberg has more than 10 million followers between her Instagram and Twitter accounts while Kardashian has nearly 150 million on Instagram alone.

What she's saying: Kardashian said in the interview that she'd love an opportunity to meet with Thunberg, adding that she believes "climate change is a serious problem."

  • "[Thunberg] is such an amazing young girl, and so brave and courageous to stand up to these grown-ups that can be very scary and for her to be so open and honest is exactly what we need."

Worth noting: Thunberg hasn't exactly had a problem making her voice heard against "different opinions and personalities," telling a UN climate summit in New York last month, "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words."

