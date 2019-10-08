Kim Kardashian wants to help Greta Thunberg's social media presence

What she's saying: Kardashian said in the interview that she'd love an opportunity to meet with Thunberg, adding that she believes "climate change is a serious problem."

"[Thunberg] is such an amazing young girl, and so brave and courageous to stand up to these grown-ups that can be very scary and for her to be so open and honest is exactly what we need."

Worth noting: Thunberg hasn't exactly had a problem making her voice heard against "different opinions and personalities," telling a UN climate summit in New York last month, "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words."

She also helped to spawn protests featuring millions of people in hundreds of locations around the globe.

That action translated into the most online conversation about climate change in 2019, according to an Axios-NewsWhip analysis of social media data.

