10 mins ago - World

Kim Jong-un apologizes over killing of South Korean official

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un apologized Friday for the death of a South Korean official who was killed while seemingly attempting to defect to the North by sea, AP reports.

Why it matters: It's a rare bout of humility from Kim toward his neighbor to the south, and could de-escalate rising tensions between the two nations — at least for the time being.

  • An adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that Kim's message said he was "very sorry" over the "unexpected, unfortunate incident."
  • But Kim said he regretted that South Korea accused the North of "atrocious acts" before asking what had happened during the incident.

The big picture: The incident had caused backlash in South Korea, especially among Moon's political opponents who accused him of covering up details, and risked derailing his attempts to move toward more normalized relations with North Korea.

  • South Korea's defense minister said the official was likely killed because North Korea's anti-coronavirus policies involve "indiscriminate shooting" at those who attempt an illegal border crossing.

Courtenay Brown
56 mins ago - Economy & Business

The next cliff for the unemployed

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A program supporting Americans who are typically ineligible for unemployment benefits will expire at the end of the year, with millions still relying on it as the labor market sputters.

Why it matters: The result could be catastrophic for the economic recovery that Wall Street fears is already fragile.

Alayna TreeneHans Nichols
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The apocalypse scenario

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Democratic lawyers are preparing to challenge any effort by President Trump to swap electors chosen by voters with electors selected by Republican-controlled legislatures. One state of particular concern: Pennsylvania, where the GOP controls the state house.

Why it matters: Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, together with a widely circulated article in The Atlantic about how bad the worst-case scenarios could get, is drawing new attention to the brutal fights that could jeopardize a final outcome.

3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Federal judge rules Trump administration can't end census early

Census workers outside Lincoln Center in New York. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

A federal judge ruled late Thursday that the Trump administration could not end the 2020 census a month early.

Why it matters: The decision states that an early end — on Sept. 30, instead of Oct. 31 — would likely produce inaccuracies and thus impact political representation and government funding around the country.

