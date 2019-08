North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said Wednesday the country's latest launch of tactical guided missiles was designed to "send an adequate warning" to the U.S. and South Korea over this week's joint military drills, state media reports.

Why it matters: The launch of the newly developed, short-range ballistic missiles on Tuesday was the 4th such exercise in less than 2 weeks. It comes as denuclearization talks between the U.S. and North Korea stall, Reuters notes.