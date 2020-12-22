Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Kilauea volcano eruption spurs stay-at-home advisory in Hawaii

Officials are warning residents of Big Island, Hawaii, to shelter after the Kilauea volcano, one of the most active in the world, erupted and triggered hazardous gas plumes.

The big picture: Sunday's eruption within the Halema’uma’u crater shot lava more than 165 feet into the air. USGS officials have since described the now-stable crater as a "growing lava lake." The Kilauea volcano's last sequence of eruptions lasted for a month in 2018 and wiped out more than 700 homes, per the National Park Services.

Flashback: Hawaii's 2018 Kilauea volcano eruption

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: What we know about the COVID-19 mutation in the U.K. — Why we won't see sweeping mandates for coronavirus vaccines.
  2. Vaccine: Biden receives vaccine on live television.
  3. Congress: Congress releases text of $900 billion coronavirus relief bill — House panel subpoenas HHS and CDC heads over claims of political interference.
  4. Business: 2021 will cement the winners' and losers' brackets created by the pandemic economy.
  5. World: U.K. faces dueling crises as new coronavirus variant shuts down borders ahead of Brexit cliff — Thailand tests tens of thousands after record surge in cases.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
5 hours ago - Health

Biden receives COVID-19 vaccine on live television

President-elect Joe Biden publicly received his first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in Delaware on Monday.

Why it matters: Biden, who at 78 years old is at risk for a more severe coronavirus infection, said he wanted to receive the shot live on television in order to bolster public confidence in the vaccine, which has been found by the FDA to be safe and 95% effective.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
6 hours ago - Health

The coronavirus mutation in the U.K.: What you need to know

Moncef Slaoui, chief science adviser for Operation Warp Speed. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Researchers are closely watching whether a newly discovered mutation in the SARS-CoV-2 virus is cause for alarm as parts of Europe limited international travel this week.

Why it matters: Despite the variant appearing to be more transmissible, U.S. officials stressed in a call today that it's no more deadly and the chances it will make vaccines less effective are "extremely low."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow