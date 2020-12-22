Kilauea volcano eruption spurs stay-at-home advisory in Hawaii

Officials are warning residents of Big Island, Hawaii, to shelter after the Kilauea volcano, one of the most active in the world, erupted and triggered hazardous gas plumes.

The big picture: Sunday's eruption within the Halema’uma’u crater shot lava more than 165 feet into the air. USGS officials have since described the now-stable crater as a "growing lava lake." The Kilauea volcano's last sequence of eruptions lasted for a month in 2018 and wiped out more than 700 homes, per the National Park Services.

Flashback: Hawaii's 2018 Kilauea volcano eruption