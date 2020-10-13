2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP senator: D.C. and Puerto Rico statehood "more problematic" than demographic trends

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) is more worried about Democrats granting statehood to Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., than the "natural trends" of demographic change, he told "Axios on HBO."

The big picture: President Trump won a narrow Electoral College victory in 2016, and the U.S. electorate is rapidly becoming less white.

  • That could lead to Republican strongholds becoming purple states or even flipping to blue states.

"If something doesn't change relatively quickly, Texas could go, Georgia could go, Arizona could go," Axios CEO Jim VandeHei told Cramer in the interview.

"Cycles happen. Trends happen. What could actually sort of escalate that, if you will, trend is if something like D.C. statehood, Puerto Rican statehood, which would be a political move by Democrats, should they get total power, and eliminate the filibuster," Cramer told "Axios on HBO."

  • "That would certainly become more problematic than just the natural trends you talk about."

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews Sen. Kevin Cramer

In the next episode of "Axios on HBO," Axios co-founder Jim VandeHei speaks with Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) about where his and his colleagues' intense loyalty to President Trump comes from, and how it's enabled the transformation of the Republican Party.

Catch the full interview on Monday, Oct. 12 at 11:05 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms, and you can always get more “Axios on HBO” in the Axios app.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Politics: White House physician says Trump has tested negative with COVID rapid test — Mark Meadows refuses to wear mask while talking to reporters in CapitolFauci says it would be "outrageous" if Trump campaign used him in another ad.
  2. Health: Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine study due to "unexplained illness" in patient — Scientists confirm first documented COVID-19 reinfection in the U.S. — Gallup: Only 50% of Americans now willing to get vaccine
  3. Economics: The huge return on investing in coronavirus tests.
  4. World: Vaccine initiative now covers almost entire world, but not U.S. or Russia —U.K. prime minister announces 3-tier lockdown system for England.
  5. Sports: The NFL faces a scheduling puzzle after Broncos-Patriots postponement.
GOP senator defends Trump by claiming mask mandate would have failed

One of President Trump's most loyal Senate allies says it was a sign of "respect" from the president to not push for nationwide face mask adoption.

  • Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) told "Axios on HBO" that "Trump's default position is generally for individual responsibility and individual outcomes. And so while he's said, 'It's up to you,' that's a respect."

Why it matters: Face masks are a key part of controlling the spread of coronavirus, and many state and local officials clashed over implementing mask mandates.

