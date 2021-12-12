Kentucky governor outlines tornado recovery efforts

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Cleanup efforts continue after a tornado hit Mayfield, Kentucky, on Dec. 10. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear outlined ongoing recovery efforts on Sunday in the aftermath of the "devastating" damage caused by deadly tornados.
State of play: 18 counties have been impacted and between 36,000 and 50,000 people are without power as of Sunday, Beshear said during the briefing. He'd said earlier on Sunday that more 80 people are presumed dead.
- More than 300 National Guard service members have been deployed and "they're going rubble to rubble searching, hopefully, for survivors, but otherwise to at least have certainty for families that we can advise them of their loss."
- They have also begun debris removal and are assisting law enforcement.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who also attended the briefing, added that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is "helping deliver food, water, shelter, power, and all necessary aid to local communities."
- President Biden on Saturday issued an emergency declaration in Kentucky and ordered federal assistance to support recovery efforts.
State parks are open and providing assistance to people who need temporary housing.
- "We are trying to guarantee everybody a two-week stay so they're not worried about tomorrow, they can worry about finding their relatives, making sure their kids have enough to eat," Beshear said.
What they're saying: "To the people of America, there is no lens big enough to show you the extent of the damage here in Graves County, or in Kentucky," the governor said. "Nothing that was standing in the direct line of this tornado is still standing."
- "I want to thank everybody for standing with the people of Kentucky. We feel it," he said, adding: "In fact, one of our biggest challenges right now is organizing the amount of people that want to help, want to donate, and want to volunteer."
Go deeper: Fatalities, property destruction and power outages in six states slammed by tornadoes