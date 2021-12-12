Kentucky governor outlines tornado recovery efforts

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Kentucky governor outlines tornado recovery efforts

Cleanup efforts continue after a tornado hit Mayfield, Kentucky, on Dec. 10. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear outlined ongoing recovery efforts on Sunday in the aftermath of the "devastating" damage caused by deadly tornados.

State of play: 18 counties have been impacted and between 36,000 and 50,000 people are without power as of Sunday, Beshear said during the briefing. He'd said earlier on Sunday that more 80 people are presumed dead.

  • More than 300 National Guard service members have been deployed and "they're going rubble to rubble searching, hopefully, for survivors, but otherwise to at least have certainty for families that we can advise them of their loss."
  • They have also begun debris removal and are assisting law enforcement.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who also attended the briefing, added that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is "helping deliver food, water, shelter, power, and all necessary aid to local communities."

  • President Biden on Saturday issued an emergency declaration in Kentucky and ordered federal assistance to support recovery efforts.

State parks are open and providing assistance to people who need temporary housing.

  • "We are trying to guarantee everybody a two-week stay so they're not worried about tomorrow, they can worry about finding their relatives, making sure their kids have enough to eat," Beshear said.

What they're saying: "To the people of America, there is no lens big enough to show you the extent of the damage here in Graves County, or in Kentucky," the governor said. "Nothing that was standing in the direct line of this tornado is still standing."

  • "I want to thank everybody for standing with the people of Kentucky. We feel it," he said, adding: "In fact, one of our biggest challenges right now is organizing the amount of people that want to help, want to donate, and want to volunteer."

Go deeper: Fatalities, property destruction and power outages in six states slammed by tornadoes

Go deeper

Yacob Reyes
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kentucky governor: More than 80 presumed dead, "entire towns flattened"

A view of the damage caused by tornadoes in Mayfield, Ky. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Gov. Andy Beshear said more than 80 people are presumed dead in Kentucky after deadly tornadoes tore through the state Friday, causing catastrophic damage.

Driving the news: "This is the deadliest tornado event we've ever had" in the state, Beshear said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
Updated Dec 11, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden approves emergency declaration after "one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history"

Emergency workers search through what is left of the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory after it was destroyed by a tornado in Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11. Photo: John Amis/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden on Saturday issued an emergency declaration in Kentucky and ordered federal assistance to support recovery efforts after a tornado tore through the state killing at least 70 people.

Driving the news: The president also said he stands "ready to do the same for the governors of the other states," during a press conference from Delaware on Saturday afternoon.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kierra Frazier
23 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Fatalities, property destruction and power outages in six states slammed by tornadoes

Postal vehicles sit destroyed behind the post office after a tornado ripped through Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 10. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

More than two dozen tornadoes touched down in six Midwest and Southern states overnight Friday, leaving in their wake widespread destruction of property, rolling power outages and at least several dozen dead.

Driving the news: More than 70 people are believed to have been killed in Kentucky, and around two dozen others are estimated to have died in Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow