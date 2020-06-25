Kentucky Derby rescheduled for September, will allow audience

The Kentucky Derby has been rescheduled for September 4-5, and is expected to allow spectators on site, but will impose COVID-19 precautions including limited occupancies and barn access, as well as encouraging guests to wear face masks, per a Thursday announcement.

Why it matters: The Derby, usually held in May, is the world's most famous horse race. Kentucky itself has seen a plateau in coronavirus cases, according to state data, and has not experienced the spikes that other states across the U.S. have amid reopening plans.