37 mins ago - Sports

Kentucky Derby rescheduled for September, will allow audience

Kentucky Derby. Photo: Jamie Squire / Getty Images

The Kentucky Derby has been rescheduled for September 4-5, and is expected to allow spectators on site, but will impose COVID-19 precautions including limited occupancies and barn access, as well as encouraging guests to wear face masks, per a Thursday announcement.

Why it matters: The Derby, usually held in May, is the world's most famous horse race. Kentucky itself has seen a plateau in coronavirus cases, according to state data, and has not experienced the spikes that other states across the U.S. have amid reopening plans.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 9,506,788 — Total deaths: 484,406 — Total recoveries — 4,786,056Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m ET: 2,407,167 — Total deaths: 122,370 — Total recoveries: 656,161 — Total tested: 28,567,355Map.
  3. Public health: New guidance shows young people with obesity and other health conditions are at risk — CDC says there could be 10 times more U.S. coronavirus cases than reported.
  4. Science: Face masks can help control coronavirus spread.
  5. 2020 election: Biden says Trump is "worried about looking bad" with COVID tests.
  6. 🐎 Sports: Kentucky Derby rescheduled for September, will allow audience.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Alison SnyderEileen Drage O'Reilly
33 mins ago - Science

Where the science stands on using face masks against coronavirus

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Scientific evidence shows face masks can help to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, but the nuances and changes in messaging about their use are complicating public health efforts.

Why it matters: COVID-19 cases are rising in many parts of the U.S., but politics, distrust in public health advice and science are coming to a head over face masks.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
3 hours ago - Health

CDC says there could be 10 times more U.S. coronavirus cases than reported

Photo: Tami Chappell/AFP/Getty Image

A more realistic estimate of the total number of U.S. coronavirus cases could be as high as 23 million — 10 times the 2.3 million currently confirmed cases — the CDC said Thursday on a call with reporters.

Why it matters: The estimate comes after the agency tracked blood samples across the country during testing for COVID-19 antibodies. "Our best estimate right now is that for every case that's reported, there actually are 10 other infections," CDC director Robert Redfield said.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow