Medina Spirit stripped of 2021 Kentucky Derby title

Medina Spirit on Monday was stripped of its victory at last year's Kentucky derby after a lengthy investigation into the horse's failed drug test.

Why it matters: The racing commission's ruling concludes a yearlong dispute over the traces of betamethasone, a steroid used to reduce pain and swelling, found in Medina Spirit's system post-race. Medina Spirit's trainer Bob Baffert will be suspended from facilities for 90 days and faces a $7,500 fine.

The title of champion will go to runner-up Mandaloun and trainer Brad Cox instead. The prize money amounts to $1.86 million, according to USA Today.

Catch up quick: Race regulations prohibit any detectable amount of betamethasone in a horse's system on race day.

But Baffert had argued that the horse absorbed the medication through an ointment and shouldn't be disqualified because the rule applies only to injections.

Baffert claimed last year that he did not know the ointment contained the drug.

The big picture: Medina Spirit died after a suspected heart attack in December, the Washington Post reports.