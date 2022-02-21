Medina Spirit stripped of 2021 Kentucky Derby title

Sign up for our daily briefing
2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit on the track during a training session for the upcoming Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 12, 2021 in Baltimore, Md. Photo: Rob Carr via Getty Images
Medina Spirit on Monday was stripped of its victory at last year's Kentucky derby after a lengthy investigation into the horse's failed drug test.
Why it matters: The racing commission's ruling concludes a yearlong dispute over the traces of betamethasone, a steroid used to reduce pain and swelling, found in Medina Spirit's system post-race. Medina Spirit's trainer Bob Baffert will be suspended from facilities for 90 days and faces a $7,500 fine.
- The title of champion will go to runner-up Mandaloun and trainer Brad Cox instead. The prize money amounts to $1.86 million, according to USA Today.
Catch up quick: Race regulations prohibit any detectable amount of betamethasone in a horse's system on race day.
- But Baffert had argued that the horse absorbed the medication through an ointment and shouldn't be disqualified because the rule applies only to injections.
- Baffert claimed last year that he did not know the ointment contained the drug.
The big picture: Medina Spirit died after a suspected heart attack in December, the Washington Post reports.
- The horse is only the second winner in Kentucky Derby history to be disqualified over a failed drug test, per AP.