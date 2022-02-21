Sign up for our daily briefing

Medina Spirit stripped of 2021 Kentucky Derby title

Shawna Chen

2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit on the track during a training session for the upcoming Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 12, 2021 in Baltimore, Md. Photo: Rob Carr via Getty Images

Medina Spirit on Monday was stripped of its victory at last year's Kentucky derby after a lengthy investigation into the horse's failed drug test.

Why it matters: The racing commission's ruling concludes a yearlong dispute over the traces of betamethasone, a steroid used to reduce pain and swelling, found in Medina Spirit's system post-race. Medina Spirit's trainer Bob Baffert will be suspended from facilities for 90 days and faces a $7,500 fine.

  • The title of champion will go to runner-up Mandaloun and trainer Brad Cox instead. The prize money amounts to $1.86 million, according to USA Today.

Catch up quick: Race regulations prohibit any detectable amount of betamethasone in a horse's system on race day.

The big picture: Medina Spirit died after a suspected heart attack in December, the Washington Post reports.

  • The horse is only the second winner in Kentucky Derby history to be disqualified over a failed drug test, per AP.

Go deeper

Dave Lawler
Updated 22 mins ago - World

Putin recognizes separatist "republics" in Ukraine in likely prelude to war

Photo: Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in a combative, hourlong address on Monday that he will recognize two breakaway "republics" in eastern Ukraine as independent.

The big picture: Western leaders swiftly denounced Putin's move as a violation of international law. The separatists don't hold all of the territory they claim and have asked for Russian military assistance. Recognition could thus be a de facto declaration of war from Putin.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
28 mins ago - World

Biden to impose sanctions over Putin's recognition of breakaway Ukraine regions

Photo: Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The White House said President Biden will soon impose sanctions on two Kremlin-backed separatist regions in Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin said Russia would recognize them as independent.

The big picture: The U.S. and European Union sharply condemned the announcement by Putin, calling it a violation of international law and a major blow to the peace process in eastern Ukraine. Many fear it could be a pretext for a larger Russian invasion.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Noah Bressner
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

McDonald's goes on defensive as Carl Icahn escalates pig welfare fight

Photo: Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty Images

McDonald's didn't pull punches after activist investor Carl Icahn launched a proxy fight over the weekend to pressure the fast-food giant over the treatment of pigs used in its pork products.

Why it matters: Icahn, who has become known for aggressive activist campaigns targeting companies he views as inefficient, is asking McDonald's to prioritize an issue other than profit.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow