Kendall Gretsch won a Beijing Winter Paralympic Games gold medal and U.S. teammate Oksana Masters silver in the 10km sitting biathlon event on Tuesday morning local time.

The big picture: 8.7 seconds separated Gretsch and Masters in the event, per NBC Sports. Gretsch also won gold in the Summer Paralympics triathlon in Tokyo six months ago. Gretsch now has two Beijing Paralympics medals and Masters has three.