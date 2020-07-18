Kellyanne Conway outlines her role in Trump's 2020 bid

Kellyanne Conway on Friday said she expects to be stationed at the White House throughout President Trump's reelection bid, but will likely step in for debate prep, saying, "I want to be where my best and highest use is for the president," Politico reports.

Why it matters: Trump has recently shaken up his 2020 campaign staff, including booting former campaign manager Brad Parscale. The personnel changes come as Trump has fallen behind in polls against former Vice President Joe Biden less than four months ahead of the election.

Conway replaced Paul Manafort as Trump's campaign manager in August 2016 at a make-or-break moment for the now-president's candidacy.

She's continued as one of the president's most loyal and visible defenders during his administration.

What she's saying: Conway noted that she was the "only woman in the debate prep most of the time" in the 2016 campaign, and she anticipates resuming debate-prep work in 2020.

"I would expect that even if I have to take vacation time, I will be there as well, because that's going to be must-see TV," she added.

Conway added that the White House is "where the president wants [her] to be," saying, "I still believe that a president running for reelection, those fortunes rise and fall mostly on what is done where he is, in this building."