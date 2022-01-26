Sign up for our daily briefing

The NHL's Iron Man

Jeff Tracy

Keith Yandle warms up prior to Tuesday night's game. Photo: Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle, 35, appeared in his 965th consecutive regular-season game on Tuesday, passing forward Doug Jarvis (1975–87) to become the NHL's new "Iron Man."

The big picture: Yandle's streak began on March 26, 2009. The longevity is particularly impressive given defensemen tend to play far more — and more dangerous — minutes than any position besides goaltender.

  • Yandle's 20,877 minutes since the streak began are sixth-most in the league, and his 572 points are third among defensemen, behind Erik Karlsson and Brent Burns.
  • There have been close calls, most notably in November 2019 when a puck knocked out nine of his teeth. But of course, he returned to the ice in the same game.

The big picture: Yandle is the only active player among the "Big Four" to hold his league's all-time Iron Man streak. (Note: All records include regular-season games only.)

  • MLB: Cal Ripken Jr. played in 2,632 straight games from 1982–98. (Active leader: Royals 2B Whit Merrifield, 469 games)
  • NFL: Brett Favre started 297 straight games from 1992–2010. (Active leader: Bucs DT Ndamukong Suh, 164 games)
  • NBA: A.C. Green played in 1,192 straight games from 1986–2001. (Active leader: Suns F Mikal Bridges, 273 games)

What to watch: Coyotes winger Phil Kessel, 34, has played in 941 straight games. If Yandle does falter, his record may not last long.

Sam Baker
13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Report: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire

Justice Stephen Breyer. Photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire, NBC news first reported on Wednesday, giving President Biden his first — and maybe only — chance to put a stamp on the high court.

What’s next: Appointing a new Supreme Court justice will be one of the longest-lasting pieces of Biden’s legacy — and could give Democrats a jolt of energy ahead of next year's midterms.

Erin Doherty
16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Schools desperate for substitute teachers

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

School districts and officials nationwide are begging parents to step in, loosening requirements for substitute teachers and, in one case, asking the National Guard for help as last-ditch efforts to stay open amid the latest COVID-19 surge.

Why it matters: Substitute teachers have emerged as a vital part of schools' reopening efforts, but they are in short supply after years of being overlooked and undervalued.

Jennifer A. Kingson
Updated 32 mins ago - Economy & Business

The future of retail: more self-service

Zliide makes a tag that attaches to clothing for self-checkout in retail stores. Photo: Jennifer A. Kingson/Axios.

Self-checkout, self-service, autonomous stores, DIY: The retail world is prepping for a future with fewer human workers and more technology involved in selling us stuff.

Why it matters: While 72% of retail sales are still expected to take place in brick-and-mortar stores in 2024, merchants are busy installing interactive signage, smart price tags, and remote checkout systems that point to a very different customer experience.

