Former California Rep. Katie Hill to publish memoir

Former California Rep. Katie Hill, who resigned amid a House investigation into allegations that she engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a congressional staffer, plans to release a memoir this summer, according to Grand Central Publishing.

Details: The book, titled “She Will Rise,” will expand on Hill's message from her final floor speech in the House, in which she decried revenge porn and the "double standard" that men and women face surrounding sexual behavior.

Grand Central plans to release the book on Aug. 18 — the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

“It would be much easier for me to just disappear, but I’m not, and this is an act of defiance, staying in the forefront. You can’t let other people take away your power or your voice, even when it’s hard.”

— Katie Hill said, per the New York Times

