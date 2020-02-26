1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Former California Rep. Katie Hill to publish memoir

Fadel Allassan

Katie Hill. Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Former California Rep. Katie Hill, who resigned amid a House investigation into allegations that she engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a congressional staffer, plans to release a memoir this summer, according to Grand Central Publishing.

Details: The book, titled “She Will Rise,” will expand on Hill's message from her final floor speech in the House, in which she decried revenge porn and the "double standard" that men and women face surrounding sexual behavior.

  • Grand Central plans to release the book on Aug. 18 — the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
“It would be much easier for me to just disappear, but I’m not, and this is an act of defiance, staying in the forefront. You can’t let other people take away your power or your voice, even when it’s hard.”
— Katie Hill said, per the New York Times

Marisa Fernandez

Women in energy are far less represented than corporate average

Clean-suited worker at Pinella DOE plant in 1979 developing and producing neutron generators for nuclear weapons initiation. Photo: Time Life Pictures/Department Of Energy (DOE)/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Women have a higher level of underrepresentation in all levels of employment in companies in energy and related industries compared to other sectors.

Where it stands: About one-third of women in oil and gas, utilities and engineering jobs surveyed by consultancy McKinsey say they're usually the only woman in the room.

Marisa Fernandez

"It was 30 years ago, get over it": Mike Bloomberg's partner brushes off NDA concerns

Diana Taylor at a Mike Bloomberg event last month. Photo: Ron Adar/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Diana Taylor, Mike Bloomberg's longtime partner, dismissed the concerns surrounding non-disclosure agreements used at his company, Bloomberg LP, telling CBS News that she would say to those bothered by the allegations, "It was 30 years ago, get over it."

Why it matters: Democratic candidates have used the NDAs as a talking point against Bloomberg, calling on him to allow women to speak about the reported sexual harassment and gender discrimination they faced while working for him.

Fadel Allassan

Bloomberg offers to release women from 3 nondisclosure agreements

Mike Bloomberg. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Mike Bloomberg said Friday his company will release women identified to have signed three nondisclosure agreements so they can publicly discuss their allegations against him if they wish.

Why it matters, via Axios' Margaret Talev: Bloomberg’s shift in policy toward NDAs comes as he tries to stanch his loss of female support after the Las Vegas debate. It is an effort to separate the total number of harassment and culture complaints at the large company from those directed at him personally. That could reframe the criticism against him, but also protect the company from legal fallout if all past NDAs were placed in jeopardy.

