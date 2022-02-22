Kanye West takes on streaming

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, wants more control over his music. That’s why his “Donda 2” album, set to be released today, will be available only on a device called the Stem Player.

Why it matters: The $200 physical music player, shaped like a smooth stone, enables Ye to sell direct-to-consumer and to own customer data, GQ’s Jake Woolf writes.

What he's saying: “It’s time to free music from this oppressive system,” Ye wrote in an Instagram post last week, referring to the economics of streaming.