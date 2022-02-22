Sign up for our daily briefing

Kanye West takes on streaming

Hope King
Hope King, author of Closer

Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, wants more control over his music. That’s why his “Donda 2” album, set to be released today, will be available only on a device called the Stem Player.

Why it matters: The $200 physical music player, shaped like a smooth stone, enables Ye to sell direct-to-consumer and to own customer data, GQ’s Jake Woolf writes.

What he's saying: “It’s time to free music from this oppressive system,” Ye wrote in an Instagram post last week, referring to the economics of streaming.

1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Markets sound alarm amid Ukraine crisis

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Investors unloaded stocks today as Russian troops began entering Ukraine.

Why it matters: Wall Street generally hates uncertainty and had already been grappling this year with tightening monetary policy — before the potential for war popped up.

Dave Lawler
3 hours ago - World

Blinken cancels meeting with Russian counterpart over Ukraine invasion

Blinken (foreground) with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Ina Fassbender/Pool via Getty

Secretary of State Tony Blinken announced on Tuesday that he had canceled a planned meeting on Thursday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov due to Russia's move into eastern Ukraine.

Why it matters: While Blinken said he remained "committed to diplomacy," the channels through which U.S. and European officials had hoped to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine are now closing. Blinken said it is now clear that President Vladimir Putin intended to invade all along.

Marina E. Franco (Noticias Telemundo for Axios)
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Thousands of Chicago students and their parents to get full college scholarships

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Thousands of Chicago students — plus their parents — will have a better shot at graduating from college with a full-ride scholarship program announced at five public schools on Tuesday.

The big picture: The program will give mostly Black and Latino students scholarships starting in the fall semester.

